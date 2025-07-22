WWE may have subtly spoiled the result of blockbuster SummerSlam match more than a week in advance

WWE SummerSlam is only 11 nights away. One of the blockbuster matches at the two-night event at MetLife Stadium will feature Naomi defending her newly won WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Since Ripley and SKY are strong contestants to win back the gold, the match is expected to be a nail-biting showdown.However, WWE might have already spoiled the result of that match on tonight's episode of RAW. Naomi and Stephanie Vaquer had a face-off backstage, where Naomi teased Stephanie about their match at Clash in Paris on August 31. The former NXT Women's Champion won the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025, earning a shot at the world title. Her opponent wasn't decided yet, as Naomi had to defend her title at SummerSlam. However, WWE might have already hinted that The Glow will eventually walk out as the winner at The Biggest Party of the Summer by bringing her face-to-face with Stephanie on RAW tonight.La Primera was talking about her confrontation with Chelsea Green and her mates last week on RAW when Naomi interrupted her. She said she would win at SummerSlam and then face her at Clash in Paris.&quot;I just want to let you know that after I win the Triple Threat match at SummerSlam, it's gonna be you and me at Clash in Paris,&quot; Naomi said.The Dark Angel said she would indeed face her at the mega event if she survives the Triple Threat battle at SummerSlam. Naomi has been locked in a vicious battle with Jade Cargill for the past few months. At Evolution, she lost her second singles match to the former AEW star.However, the 37-year-old superstar shocked the WWE Universe when she came out to cash in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event title match between SKY and Rhea Ripley. She successfully cashed in her contract, winning her third world title. It remains to be seen how long she will hold the title this time.Stephanie Vaquer had thanked the former WWE chairwoman after winning Battle Royal at EvolutionStephanie was ecstatic after her emphatic win in the 20-woman Evolution Battle Royal. After successfully beating legends like Nikki Bella, Natalya, and Nia Jax in the match, she thanked the fans and former WWE chairwoman, Stephanie McMahon.After the win, Vaquer posted a special message to Stephanie for empowering the women in WWE and elevating the women's division in the company.&quot;Thank you, @StephMcMahon, for empowering women and elevating this women’s division to new heights. I’m proud and deeply grateful to all the trailblazers who paved the way, so that today we can chase our dreams and make history together,&quot; Vaquer wrote.The 32-year-old superstar made her main roster debut on RAW shortly after WrestleMania 41, and in a short amount of time, she has created a space for herself in the women's roster on the red brand. If she wins the world title at Clash in Paris, it will be a historic feat for the Chilean superstar. It remains to be seen whether Naomi will allow that to happen.