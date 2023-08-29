WWE may have subtly spoiled the result of the Payback 2023 main event on RAW

Payback 2023 has a relatively small card, comprising only six matches as of writing. There could be more, but what seems to be almost certain is the main event of the premium live event. However, WWE may have subtly spoiled the outcome of it.

The bout in question is the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. It should, in theory, headline Payback 2023, as it is the only world title match on the show.

Given that Shinsuke Nakamura stood tall on the RAW before Payback 2023 by attacking Seth Rollins from behind, it seems to be a subtle hint that the World Heavyweight Champion will be retaining.

It goes without saying that very few believe Nakamura's credibility in becoming World Heavyweight Champion just yet. Many have called this a filler feud, but there have admittedly been a few good moments, with Nakamura bringing out his vicious heel side again by exposing Seth Rollins' vulnerability in his back.

This week, Rollins called him out, and while fans got an enticing video package of Nakamura, he still blindsided the man he is looking to topple this Saturday.

