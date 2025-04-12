WWE Megastar to return after 624 days & immediately win the world title at WrestleMania? Potential swerve analyzed

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a few days away, and the company has done a great job at booking the premium live event. Could fans witness a huge return and a world title changing hands in a shocking twist?

Ad

Fans will see one of the most stacked editions of The Show of Shows this year, with stars such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins set to headline the event. To make it extra special, Triple H could also book an impromptu title match, leading to a title change at WWE WrestleMania 41. Let's see if it is possible.

The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, will challenge WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in one of the most heated feuds leading to the upcoming premium live event. One interesting thing fans should note is that The Queen's former rival and megastar, Ronda Rousey, will be in Las Vegas that weekend for WrestleCon. If the stars align, a potential impromptu match might be possible, which would be her first since SummerSlam 2023.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

On the December 30, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made a monumental return to the company after Ronda Rousey had just defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair laid out an impromptu challenge, which was accepted, leading to a world title match. The Queen shocked everyone by capturing the gold that night.

If Triple H can shock the world by re-signing Ronda Rousey, who left the company years ago, she could return and try to get a WWE Women's Championship match from her former rival, who could win the world title from Tiffany Stratton just before the unexpected return. While this scenario might be possible if the stars align, it must be noted that it is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

Ad

Who else could return at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ronda Rousey is certainly not the only megastar who could return on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Considering how John Cena and Cody Rhodes' feud started, there is a high possibility that The Rock will return in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41. Fans could see Travis Scott as well.

Another huge name that could make a comeback in Las Vegas is Becky Lynch, who was originally advertised when WWE RAW was set to debut on Netflix. The company might save her return for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If fans are lucky enough, they might see Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of WrestleMania to confront his arch-rival, The Final Boss. It will be a memorable moment for decades to come if it materializes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jitesh Puri Jitesh Puri is a content writer who joined Sportskeeda in 2018 and has written hundreds of articles about WWE. His articles provide answers to some of the most asked questions related to professional wrestling. He covers news, rumors, and lists as well.

He is also an Engineering student, a YouTube creator, a standup comedian, and a passionate video editor.

For enquiries and suggestions: [email protected] Know More