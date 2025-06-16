WWE megastar to return to RAW and compete after 490 days? Exploring shocking twist involving Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes advanced to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament after winning the first round last week on SmackDown. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who his next opponent could be. While WWE has many options, Triple H might pull off a massive surprise. A WWE megastar could play a major role in determining who Rhodes battles next.

LA Knight could appear on RAW tonight to cost Bronson Reed his King of the Ring qualifier match against Jey Uso, Sheamus, and Rusev. The Megastar is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins' faction. Last week, Reed appeared on SmackDown along with Bron Breakker to cost Knight his KOTR qualifier match. Therefore, The Defiant One could return the favor tonight.

And this could lead to LA Knight facing Bron Breakker in an impromptu match on the red brand after 490 days. His last match on RAW was an Elimination Chamber Qualifier on the February 12, 2024 episode of the show against Ivar. The winner of tonight's Fatal Four-Way match will face Cody Rhodes in the KOTR semi-finals on SmackDown.

During the bout, Sheamus and Rusev could be involved in a tussle of their own. Knight could seize this moment to exact his retribution on The Auszilla with a sneak attack. Well, such an angle could give Jey Uso an opening to win the match. If it happens, it could be a massive twist that could lead to a clash with his close friend Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals.

Nobody expected a match between Rhodes and Uso less than two weeks after they teamed up. Besides, with both The Yeet Man and The American Nightmare being babyfaces, their dynamic would add a deep narrative to their potential clash. While it is an intriguing prospect, it is just speculation at the moment.

Cody Rhodes to face Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament?

Cody Rhodes is currently the top star in WWE. If he faces Jey Uso in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament, it is very unlikely that The Yeet Man will pin him. Hence, there is a big possibility that The American Nightmare could progress to the finals of the contest.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton will battle Sami Zayn on SmackDown this week to qualify for the finals. Since fans have been wanting to see a singles match between The Viper and The Prodigal Son for years, there is a high possibility that WWE could book this match for the finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

Apart from this, Night of Champions is set to take place in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, WWE needs some high-profile matches to feature at the event. Orton vs. Rhodes for the first time in years, with a World Title opportunity at SummerSlam on the line, could headline the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

That said, it will be interesting to see how Triple H is going to plan things out for Cody Rhodes heading into Night of Champions.

