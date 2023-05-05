WWE might have created a scary new faction no one has noticed after the Draft, who might cause extreme chaos

Triple H guided WWE through the Draft over the last two episodes of SmackDown and RAW. The company pushed forward, allowing stars to either of the two brands. However, on both nights, a few stars were left out of the equation who didn't get drafted. The company dubbed them free agents.

In doing so, though, they may have created quite a chaotic equation. Any time stars are made to feel like they are outcasts, it does not end well. Except for Brock Lesnar, the rest of the stars, who are free agents, just went undrafted. They didn't get mentioned much, and their future was not contemplated on WWE television either.

This could make anyone feel upset, and the stars might feel that they were ignored. While John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Logan Paul not being drafted makes sense, the rest don't fit in that category.

Baron Corbin, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler, Omos and MVP, Mustafa Ali, Elias, and even call-ups like Von Wager and Xyon Quinn not being drafted puts their future in question. In such a situation, the company might have a plan for them they just have not made public.

Together, this team could easily be a formidable faction. While there are a few feuds within these few names, they might unite for a greater cause - proving their value to WWE. They could do this by forcing Triple H to take notice of them. Attacking top stars as a faction could be a return of the Nexus, in a manner of speaking.

With Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and MVP all senior and with enough experience to become a leader, they would be a group that would be difficult for anyone to take on.

MVP could bring this force together for a new WWE faction

MVP is no stranger to successful factions. The Hurt Business was one of the best things about the company during the last few years.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral ... What?



WWE announced the following Superstars have been declared free agents and can appear on BOTH RAW and Smackdown.



Mustafa Ali

Dolph Ziggler

Von Wagner

MVP

Omos



That literally makes no sense. Why even be brand exclusive then? ... What?WWE announced the following Superstars have been declared free agents and can appear on BOTH RAW and Smackdown.Mustafa AliDolph ZigglerVon WagnerMVPOmosThat literally makes no sense. Why even be brand exclusive then? https://t.co/UNUwGbvKxA

He could easily be the combining force that brings this force together to attack stars on both SmackDown and RAW. The storyline is just there for WWE to pick it up, and it would also make for some unpredictable storytelling.

Now, it remains to be seen whether WWE will follow through with this.

Do you think the company will unite in the next few years? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes