WWE might force Brock Lesnar to retire soon by losing to a wrestler the company may have termed the "next big thing"

Former world champion Brock Lesnar has become a force to be reckoned with. Be it in WWE or UFC, the star has established his dominance within moments of arriving. However, The Beast Incarnate has recently slowed down a little in recent years and even put over other stars.

In recent months, there have been rumors about the star finally retiring and leaving the business. In fact, after WrestleMania 36, Lesnar had a "soft" retirement for a while. When he returned, he had changed his character for the most part, becoming Cowboy Brock with a beard and a sassy attitude.

Now, though, the star is 45 years old. As such, he only has a few years left before he will want to hang up his boots. The former world champion clearly takes a lively interest in his life outside wrestling. But WWE may have plans for his retirement that he himself might not be aware of.

According to reports, Lesnar might be retiring after WrestleMania 40. Whether the report may be true or not, WWE might decide that it's time to force Brock Lesnar to retire by losing to a star of their choosing.

This was seen in the past when Kurt Angle was forced to lose to Baron Corbin in his last match to retire, despite the legend wanting to face John Cena.

In Lesnar's case, there might be a star that WWE has already decided as the perfect opponent for him — Gable Steveson.

The wrestler WWE signed soon after his achievements at the Olympic Games, where he won a gold medal, is yet to show up in any shape or form on the company's programming. He has not been mentioned in a long time, either. But now, after years of preparation, he could be the one WWE helps debut with the gimmick of 'The Next Big Thing' and destroy Lesnar in his last-ever match.

Brock Lesnar's own original WWE character seeing a revival in another superstar would be fitting

Brock Lesnar's own emergence into WWE as the 'Next Big Thing' was one of the best characters in the company's history.

Physically imposing, Gable Steveson shares many of the same traits that Lesnar had. Not only is he capable in the ring, but he has the All-American Wrestling background as well.

With a good mouthpiece, perhaps even Paul Heyman, Steveson could burst onto the scene and win everything. The best start would naturally be to defeat and retire Brock Lesnar - the undisputed dominant force in WWE.

