WWE Might Strip Cody Rhodes of the Undisputed Championship Due to Unavoidable Reason

Cody Rhodes reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. The two had a nail-biting contest on Night Two of the historic premium live event, with both throwing everything they had in their armory at each other.

The American Nightmare was able to win his title after a hard-fought encounter. However, Triple H might strip him of the title for an unavoidable reason in the future.

Cody Rhodes might be stripped of the championship for taking time off for filming

Triple H can make the hard decision to strip Cody of the title if The American Nightmare opts to take some time off for filming Street Fighter. The Undisputed WWE Champion is reportedly playing Guile in the upcoming action film, and the shooting for the same is expected to commence soon. According to Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful Select, shooting of the film is expected to begin in the next few weeks and will also continue through September.

Roman Reigns has already been written off TV after Monday Night RAW this week, as he will also be away, shooting the movie. The Big Dog is also having a big role in the movie, and as a result, he has been written off from TV. Roman Reigns, moreover, has become more of a part-timer in WWE lately and makes only sporadic appearances. The OTC1 is expected to slowly transition to Hollywood after being the face of the company for nearly a decade.

WWE won't have any other choice but to strip Cody Rhodes of the title

Being a WWE champion comes with its own set of responsibilities, and Cody Rhodes knows this well. He has been built up as the face of the company for the past one and a half years, and has been making round-the-clock appearances on every WWE show and live event.

Therefore, if he wants to foray into Hollywood, he will have to make a hard decision to drop his title. It would be impossible for him to fulfill both commitments at the same time.

Superstars like The Rock, John Cena, Batista, and now Roman Reigns made this decision, and it affected their WWE appearances. Cody Rhodes, too, will have to think twice before putting his foot forward into Hollywood.

Triple H can hand over the Undisputed WWE Title to Brock Lesnar in Cody Rhodes' absence

Brock Lesnar just returned to WWE at SummerSlam, shocking the fans everywhere. He had been absent from the company for the past two years, and his return at The Biggest Party of The Summer wasn't expected at all. But it did happen, and the WWE Universe is happy to have him back.

He's undoubtedly now the biggest draw for the company after Cody Rhodes. Lesnar has even started to steer the merchandise sales since his return. Therefore, if Cody is removed as the champion, Brock Lesnar certainly will take over the mantle. The 10-time WWE Champion last held the title in 2022.

Watching him become the champion once again would be a great spectacle.

