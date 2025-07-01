WWE might have subtly revealed Gunther's next opponent after Goldberg

Gunther will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Since this is advertised as Da Man's retirement match, Gunther will likely walk out with a win here. But who will The Ring General face after he's done with Goldberg?

WWE might have planted the seeds for his next feud on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. The Ring General had come out to the middle of the ring to once again cut a heated promo on the WCW legend. However, Seth Rollins coming out with Paul Heyman to interrupt the Imperium leader was unexpected.

The Visionary told Gunther that he has his eyes set on both world titles since he won the Money in the Bank briefcase last month. However, Seth Rollins is probably not Gunther's next opponent. It's a star that the Austrian superstar has never faced in any wrestling match in WWE. He is none other than CM Punk.

CM Punk could be Gunther's next opponent in WWE

CM Punk could be the next to face Gunther. The Best in the World had, however, come out to attack Seth Rollins on RAW, but The Visionary was quick to run away. An incensed Punk then ended up somewhat riling up Gunther.

As Punk was trying to leave the ring, Gunther attempted to confront him, but an irate Punk pushed The Ring General, causing him to fall. Although Gunther didn’t fight Punk immediately, he continued to look at him as he walked away. This could have been WWE's subtle hint of The Ring General clashing with Punk after Saturday Night's Main Event.

Gunther can attack CM Punk on RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event

The Imperium leader can begin his storyline with Punk after SNME. The Straight Edge Superstar is expected to go after Seth Rollins for costing him his Undisputed WWE Championship shot against John Cena. Meanwhile, Gunther can attack CM Punk, seeking revenge for Punk pushing him on tonight's episode of RAW.

The Ring General can ask Punk to apologize to him for his actions. Knowing the kind of superstar CM Punk is, he will likely refuse to apologize, and this could kick off a long-term rivalry.

CM Punk and Gunther can clash at SummerSlam

Since Punk won't get another shot against Cena, he can challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. And if Punk beats The Ring General, Seth Rollins can come out and cash in.

Punk, moreover, hasn't won the World Heavyweight Championship since returning to the company in 2023. He can go for the title at SummerSlam in August. Facing Gunther will also be an interesting affair for the fans.

