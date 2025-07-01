3 reasons why Seth Rollins has a new custom Money in the Bank briefcase

Seth Rollins surprisingly showed up with a new WWE Money in the Bank briefcase on RAW tonight. Paul Heyman carried a new black case, a change from the previous green design. The Visionary came out with Heyman during Gunther's promo on the show. The Ring General is slated to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, 2025.

Seth Rollins meant business when he came out and told Gunther in clear terms that when he won the Money in the Bank briefcase, he had his eyes on both the World titles. The Visionary has subtly told the Imperium leader to watch his back at SNME, as a surprise cash-in could happen by the end of the night.

It's also perplexing why Rollins has been handed a new briefcase, and what this change can imply for his cash-in attempt. Therefore, in this listicle, we will list three reasons why Seth Rollins has a new custom Money in the Bank briefcase.

#3. Seth Rollins is not cashing in anytime soon

One reason for giving Rollins a newly customized briefcase might be that WWE isn't planning for a cash-in anytime soon. The cash-in might happen at some big event like Survivor Series or even WrestleMania 42 next year. The last time he won the briefcase in 2014, he cashed in nine months later at WrestleMania 31. So, this time, The Architect might choose to hold onto the contract for an extended period again.

Also, having the briefcase with him allows The Visionary to remain hot on both brands, as he can target any champion on any given day for a title shot.

#2. So they can start selling it

Another reason WWE could have introduced a new customized Money in the Bank briefcase might be to push new merchandise. The company currently sells the green briefcase on the WWE Shop at a price of USD 129.99.

The new one can be sold at a higher price, and since it's new, fans might try to get their hands on the new briefcase as soon as possible.

#1. Seth Rollins' briefcase was heavily damaged last time

WWE could have also given Rollins a new briefcase because the previous one got damaged at Night of Champions. Seth Rollins had used the briefcase to hit CM Punk in the face during his fight against John Cena.

The Visionary had executed a Curb Stomp on Punk. Taking advantage of the situation, Cena threw Rollins out and pinned CM Punk to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.

Since Seth Rollins has already come out with a new Money in the Bank briefcase, he is expected to hold it for a while before finally cashing in. It remains to be seen when Rollins will do it, and if he is in line to become the next Undisputed WWE Champion.

