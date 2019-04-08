WWE/MMA News: Brock Lesnar gets roasted by his next UFC opponent

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 6.99K // 08 Apr 2019, 08:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar did not have a great WrestleMania. Paul Heyman seemed to be angry about the fact that The Beast Incarnate wasn't headlining the Showcase of the Immortals. He had a quick match with Seth Rollins, where The King Slayer became The Beast Slayer.

After having lost the Universal title, his return to UFC seems imminent. His future opponent - UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier roasted him for losing the title.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar opened WrestleMania 35 in a surprise move. Paul Heyman came out and said that if he wasn't main eventing the show, he wanted to open it and leave so he could go to Las Vegas where he would be appreciated more (referring to UFC, based out of Vegas).

Brock Lesnar lost the match after a low blow and multiple curb stomps. Seth Rollins would end Lesnar's second reign as Universal Champion.

Interestingly, rumours have emerged lately over Lesnar and Cormier's Heavyweight title fight which is pending. It's believed that they will be headlining UFC 240 or 241 around July. Which guarantees that Lesnar won't be around for SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

In a hilarious tweet, Daniel Cormier roasted Brock Lesnar.

Ha, Brock got beat up — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 8, 2019

It's a simple but hilarious tweet. Cormier even called Cormier out for a match after UFC 230 because he wanted to win the Universal Championship as well. Cormier is a big fan of WWE and an even bigger fan of Seth Rollins. There's a video of him going wild at WrestleMania 31 after The Architect won the WWE title in the heist of the century.

It's going to be interesting to see what Lesnar's future is like. Based on the rumours, it seems like we're finally going to see Brock Lesnar depart from WWE after 7 years back.

Catch all the Live Updates From WrestleMania 35 right here on Sportskeeda

Advertisement