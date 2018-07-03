WWE/MMA News: Update on Brock Lesnar possibly fighting for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, WWE future

Experts believe Stipe Miocic (Left) to be the favorite to defeat Daniel Cormier at UFC 226, following which Miocic could defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship against Brock Lesnar (Right)

What’s the story?

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar is presently amidst a make or break time as regards his WWE and UFC future.

Apparently, it’s unknown at this time as to whether or not Lesnar reentered the USADA (United States Anti Doping Agency) testing pool before June 29th, 2018. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Brock Lesnar rose to prominence in WWE back in the early-2000s, following which he subsequently performed for NJPW.

Lesnar tried his hand at pro-football, before eventually making his MMA debut—something which proved to be a highly-lucrative move for the Beast as he went on to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship and successfully defended the title twice.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that while Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 and has been working on a part-time schedule ever since, he returned to the sport of MMA for a one-off match—competing at UFC 200 and ending up with a Unanimous Decision victory over kickboxing and MMA legend Mark Hunt.

Regardless, Lesnar’s aforementioned win was eventually overturned to a No-Contest since he failed a couple of drug tests in relation to the UFC 200 bout—following which he was handed down a suspension for his steroid test-failure.

Lesnar then announced his retirement from MMA, owing to which his suspension was frozen, as a result of which he’s still obligated to serve 6 months of said suspension.

The Observer now reports that Lesnar may or may not have unretired and reentered the USADA testing pool before June 29th, 2018—which, should he have entered, would legally allow him to compete at UFC 232 which is the final UFC PPV event of the 2018 calendar year.

Additionally, it’s being noted that the winner of the upcoming “super-fight” at UFC 226 between UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic and UFC Light-Heavyweight titlist Daniel Cormier, could possibly defend the Heavyweight Championship against Lesnar at UFC 232 on December 29th, 2018.

Nevertheless, whether or not Lesnar faces the winner of Miocic vs. Cormier later this year will likely be revealed in the days to come.

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar is presently the reigning WWE Universal Champion, and is yet to be booked by the WWE for any future shows—additional details on which can be found right HERE!

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic puts his Undisputed UFC Heavyweight Championship on the line against 205-pound kingpin and pro-wrestling “super-fan” Daniel Cormier.

Miocic vs. Cormier takes place at UFC 226 on July 7th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What are your thoughts on the Brock Lesnar-USADA situation? Sound off in the comments!