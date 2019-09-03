WWE Monday Night Raw: 3 Fantastic botches and mistakes you missed this week (September 2nd, 2019)

There were a number of botches this week on Monday Night Raw

It was the penultimate episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of Clash of Champions this week and several matches were made for the upcoming pay-per-view as well as Bayley turning heel in one of the most shocking moments of the show.

AJ Styles and The OC ran riot all over Monday Night Raw this week as the King of the Ring tournament continued with the quarter-finals as WWE continues to build towards the final of the event at Clash of Champions next weekend.

This was WWE's first chance to bounce back after AEW's All Out show was able to once again make all of the headlines on Saturday night, but much like All Elite Wrestling, there were a number of botches last night as part of the show and here are just a few that stood out.

#3 Lacey Evans botches turning around

Lacey Evans and Natalya have continued their feud in recent weeks

Lacey Evans took on Natalya this week on Raw but ahead of their match Lacey Evans was attacked by The Queen of Harts as she made her way down the ramp. Evans was obviously caught by surprise since she was looking the wrong way and when Nattie ran down the ramp, she was forced to stop and wait for Evans to turn around for her to shoulder tackle.

Nattie later rolled into the ring and the two women faced off in another botchy match which has once again proved that The Sassy Southern Belle isn't ready to be on the Monday Night Raw roster. Evans has become one of the best-known stars when it comes to botches, but she continues to be put into high profile positions against the top stars in the Women's Division.

