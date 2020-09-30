Viewership for WWE Monday Night RAW post-Clash of Champions episode revealed

The ratings for the September 28 edition of Monday Night RAW have been revealed. Last night's edition of RAW was the post-Clash of Champions 2020 episode and saw the average number of viewers across three hours increase from last week's Clash of Champions 'go-home' broadcast.

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week an average of 1.822 million live viewers tuned in to Monday night's episode on USA Network.

This number is up 8.5 percent from last week's episode which was watched by an average of 1.678 million viewers, which was the fifth-lowest viewership of 2020 and the lowest rating since live television tapings were moved to the WWE ThunderDome in August.

In comparison to 2019, last night's episode of Monday Night RAW is down 29 percent from the same week last year. However, last night's broadcast was the third highest viewership for RAW since July, which is positive as the show was up against stiff competition from Monday Night Football on ESPN.

RAW: 1.822 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 29, 2020

Breaking down the viewership of last night's edition of Monday Night RAW by the hour, 1.956 million live viewers tuned in during the first hour. This number then declined to 1.824 million viewers during hour two. The decline continued into the third hour, in which 1.687 million viewers tuned in. The third hour of RAW featured the Drew McIntyre WWE Championship open challenge match, leading to the return of Robert Roode to WWE television.

Monday Night RAW scored an average rating of 0.54 in the advertisers' coveted 18-49 demographic, which is up 10 percent from last week's rating in that particular demo. Hours one, two and three of Monday Night RAW were listed as fourth, fifth and seventh in the Top 50 original cable telecasts, respectively.

Monday Night RAW ranked #28 in total viewership and #4 for the 18-49 demographic in the Top 150 shows on Cable for Monday Night.

Robert Roode returns to WWE on Monday Night RAW

Last night on Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre offered a WWE Championship open challenge to any individual who had not previously challenged McIntyre for the Championship.

Advertisement

This led to Robert Roode making his return to WWE television after several months away due to travel issues associated with COVID-19.

After a back and forth match, The Scottish Psychopath retained after striking The Glorious one with the Claymore kick.

THE LEGEND KILLER STRIKES AGAIN!@RandyOrton just unleashed a vicious steel chair assault!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pcFacxaMUS — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020

However, as McIntyre celebrated in the ring, his arch rival Randy Orton snuck backstage and attacked WWE legends Shawn Michaels, Christian, The Big Show and Ric Flair with a steel chair in the dark.

These WWE legends had assisted Drew McIntyre in retaining the WWE Championship against The Viper in an Ambulance Match the night prior at Clash of Champions: Gold Rush. Therefore, it would appear that the Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre feud isn't over just yet.

What are your thoughts on last night's edition of Monday Night RAW?