WWE Clash of Champions: Gold Rush kicked off after the pre-show where Nakamura & Cesaro beat the Lucha House Party to retain the SmackDown tag team titles. The first match of the night was Hardy, Styles, and Zayn in a triple threat ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles - Ladder match for the Intercontinental title at Clash of Champions

Sami had some tricks up his sleeve

The fight went outside early on and Sami Zayn was the first to pick up a ladder and hit AJ and Jeff with it. Sami set up the ladder and was about to climb but Jeff took out the ladder and bounced Sami off of it.

As the match went on, AJ and Hardy were in the ring and Hardy was tossed into an upside-down ladder that closed as he fell into it. Sami was tossed in a ladder once more thanks to AJ and he bounced around a bit this time at Clash of Champions.

Sami was back up and almost climbed up a ladder when AJ just tossed a ladder at him from outside and knocked him off of it. Hardy came in as AJ was climbing to the top and both men went flying to the outside as Jeff went for a risky move at Clash of Champions.

Jeff was on the ladder and the ladder was tossed out of the ring with him on it and it looked like a very bad fall. AJ and Sami were fighting near the announce desk before Jeff climbed up the ladder and hit a Swanton Bomb, sending Zayn through a ladder at Clash Of Champions.

AJ tried climbing while the others were down but hardy knocked him off before he could reach the top. Sami was up and got two sets of handcuffs from his jacket and handcuffed Hardy to a ladder but by the earlobe!