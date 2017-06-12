WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: 12th June, 2017

A return for Brock Lesnar and a major reveal on the cards...

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 12 Jun 2017, 16:49 IST

Brock is back!

After Samoa Joe made an audacious statement of intent to the Beast Incarnate by choking out Paul Heyman last week, Brock Lesnar has no choice but to show up this week’s to reassert his dominance over the WWE.

As they say, when the cat goes away the mice come out to play.

Talking about taking time off, though, the Hardyz were conspicuously absent from Raw last week, presumably recovering from the punishing Cage match at Extreme Rules. But newly crowned Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro will have to reckon with them this week when they return with revenge on their minds.

And what of Alexa Bliss? The Five Feet of Fury successfully defended her Title against Bayley at Extreme Rules, but Nia Jax was owed a shot at it, and the most dangerous woman in the Raw roster doesn’t appear to be someone who would let promises made to her pass unfulfilled.

Meanwhile, a one-off sneak attack on Enzo Amore a few weeks ago has snowballed into a mysterious saga that is unravelling new angles at each turn. What new startling revelation with spring forth this week?

For a rundown of all these points and more, here is our preview of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

#1 Enzo’s mystery attacker to be revealed?

Was it Big Cass all along?

First Enzo was attacked, and when everyone was busy speculating who his mystery attacker could be, Big Cass was taken out as well.

Is the Revival involved? Or is it someone closer to home, a nefarious trickster pretending to be a friend, like the Big Show?

Or is there an almighty double turn to be had as whispers are beginning to emanate that it could actually be one of the Certified Gs who is responsible, cleverly playing the other one while he orchestrates these attacks from a position beyond reproach – as they say, closer to danger, farther from harm.

Kurt Angle has yet another head-scratching week up ahead, but we may finally get the answers we’re looking forward to this time around.