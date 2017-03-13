WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: March 13, 2017

A potential return, a change in title match and much more

How will Reigns react?

A major shift in the landscape is what happened last week on Monday Night Raw. WWE managed to transition from the fallout of Fastlane to the build of WrestleMania in an effortless manner. Most of the booking decisions that WWE made went on to make headlines as well, with the most notable one being the return of The Undertaker.

The Phenom confronted Roman Reigns and gave hints about the possible direction of both the superstars. There were developments in the other major storylines of Raw as well and this week, all of these are likely to be continued. We will be taking a look at the possible segments that WWE might roll out this week on the show.

#5 Crowning the contenders

Which team will get the shot

The fate of Raw’s Tag Team division will be determined this week. Enzo Amore and Big Cass will battle against Cesaro and Sheamus to decide who goes on to face Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows at WrestleMania.

WWE has built up the match for Monday Night from a brawl which happened last week on Raw and considering how the Tag Team division is laid out, it would be hard to see one team winning the match outright. A complicated ending which might, in turn, give both the teams a shot at the Championship at WrestleMania could be the path that WWE decides to take.