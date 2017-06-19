WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: June 19, 2017

A big announcement, a fresh start and a hard-hitting heavyweight battle in the offing...

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 19 Jun 2017, 16:25 IST

What will Roman’s announcement be?

After the Blue brand stole the thunder with an immense Money in the Bank Ladder match to cap off a wild night in St.Louis, it’s over to the denizens of Monday Night Raw as the build to WWE Great Balls of Fire gathers clip.

Roman Reigns, however, has SummerSlam on his mind as he takes centre stage yet again, this time to make an important announcement about his plans for the pay-per-view. What that is, one can only guess.

But what we do know is that Samoa Joe’s feud with Brock Lesnar got turned up a notch when the Submission Machine stood toe-to-toe with the Beast Incarnate last week and ignited a brawl for the ages. Will we pick up where we left off again on Monday?

And what of the rivalry between the Kingslayer, Seth Rollins, and the Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt? Wyatt got the upper hand with his Houdini act last week, but Rollins is hardly the type to cower in front of the Face of Fear.

Running through all these intriguingly poised storylines and more, here is our preview of Monday Night Raw!

#1 What will Roman have to say?

Will Roman reveal who his opponent at SummerSlam is?

Roman Reigns has promised to make an announcement regarding his status for WWE SummerSlam on this week’s Raw and knowing the Big Dog’s penchant for the earth-shattering, your guess as to what it is, is as good as mine.

Could it be about him challenging for a Title? After all, the Miz needs a large glass of shut-up juice served to him after conning his way to a seventh Intercontinental Title reign.

Could it, perhaps, involve him calling out the winner of the Samoa Joe – Brock Lesnar to a Universal Title match at the pay-per-view? Samoa Joe earned his shot at Lesnar’s Title the hard way, and it remains to be seen if Reigns can just call out the winner of that match and expect to be gifted one.

Or could it, seeing as how he’s not a “free agent”, involve challenging a returning John Cena?

As I said, your guess is as good as mine.

