WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: 22nd May, 2017

We preview this week's episode of Monday Night Raw!

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 22 May 2017, 16:17 IST

How will these 5 fare on this week’s episode of Raw?

With WWE Extreme Rules looming around the corner, the denizens of Monday Night Raw would be eager to consolidate their momentum heading into the event. The Fatal Fiveway match to determine the challenger to Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship would, of course, dominate the headlines but that’s not to shortchange a number of other storylines that are developing simultaneously.

How will Bayley respond to Alexa Bliss’ vicious attack with a Kendo stick last week? This feud has every marking of shaping up into a bruising encounter at the pay-per-view if their opening salvo was any indication to go by.

And what of Dean Ambrose? Not only did he prevent Miz from using ‘underhanded’ tactics against him, he also returned the favour with a stiff kick to the grapefruits. The Hollywood A-lister is as conniving as they come... rest assured, he won’t let it slide.

And finally, Goldust embraced his dark side by springing his unsuspecting partner R-Truth on last week’s episode. Will he address his actions this week and if so, who’s to say R-Truth won’t be looking for a spot of payback of his own?

For answers to all of this and more, read on as we preview Monday Night Raw!

A series of unfortunate events

Goldust finally unleashes the hate that was simmering inside of him

This past week has, unfortunately, played host to two heel turns, what with Goldust finally snapping and attacking his former partner R-Truth and Tommaso Ciampa also turning on Johnny Gargano after their match at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

The underlying reason for each of these breaches of trust, however, is that both Goldust and Ciampa weren’t content to share the limelight with their former tag team partners.

Now that Goldust has exactly what he wanted – the attention of the WWE Universe centred on him, will he be able to progress up the ranks without being hindered by R-Truth?

Or like in the case of most bust-ups, was Goldust’s startling move merely a result of his own insecurities at not being able to string together a substantial run of victories?