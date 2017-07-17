WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: July 17, 2017

A big reveal, a boisterous return and...brutal retribution?

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 17 Jul 2017, 17:26 IST

The Samoan heavyweights will collide

The Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view has rolled through, and Brock Lesnar is no closer to being unsettled from his throne as the undisputed king of the Red brand. Samoa Joe came close with his cleverly conceived sneak attacks and mind games, but not close enough.

And yet, he did have the Beast rattled, and that was enough to earn him another opportunity to fight for the Universal Title at Summerslam in the eyes of the Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle. Only, a certain Samoan Superman stands in his way.

But Angle has his own problems to look to, having promised the mysterious caller over the phone that he will ‘come clean’ this week on Raw. What grizzly surprise is in store for the viewers on that front? Will Angle’s big reveal have any implications on his job?

While these questions naturally pique the interest of viewers, the other Superstars on the show seek endlessly to further their own respective ends as we build on towards SummerSlam.

Covering all of these points and more, here is our preview for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

A Samoan affair

Each challenger stakes his claim...but who will emerge as the number one contender?

Samoa Joe did enough at Great Balls of Fire to convince Kurt Angle that he deserves another chance to work his way back up to the WWE Universal Title and a rematch with Brock Lesnar. But a fellow Samoan Powerhouse was having none of it as he too staked his claim for a Title shot.

And Kurt Angle, sensing an opportunity, set both of them on a collision course on this week’s episode of Raw. The winner earns a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title at SummerSlam.

As it is, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns dislike each other, and the Title shot at stake only furthers their incentive to leave it all in the ring when they square off.

Only, will we have an outright winner when these two Samoan badasses do battle? Or will a demon from Reigns’ past, Braun Strowman, resurface to exact his revenge?