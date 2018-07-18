WWE Monday Night Raw Report Card - July 16, 2018

Either Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley will face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam...

We are now officially on the "Road to SummerSlam" with the conclusion of WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday evening. The main event of SummerSlam was made known almost immediately as General Manager Kurt Angle announced that the winner of two triple threat matches this week would face off and the winner faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

While Extreme Rules was a mixed bag of a pay per view, Lashley defeating Reigns was definitely refreshing. It was also great to see Rusev perform well in his biggest match with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship as that was my match of the night.

Though we are still just under five weeks until SummerSlam, another match was penciled in for the WWE Raw Women's Championship when Alexa Bliss will be forced to put up her title against Ronda Rousey.

As far as Monday Night Raw goes, it was one of the better Raw's in a while, but it was a really low bar. The two triple threat matches really helped that out because those matches were better than almost every match that was on the Extreme Rules card.

As always with my report card series, the best grade that a segment or match can earn is an A+, but on the flip side, the worst grade that can be earned is an F.

We kick things off with General Manager Kurt Angle and six men who think they're worthy to face Brock Lesnar...

#5 Opening segment with Kurt Angle / first triple threat match

The ring filled up with WWE Superstars wanting a piece of Brock Lesnar...

The evening started out with Kurt Angle demanding a response from Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman coming out to answer. Loved how Angle stood his ground against Heyman and forced Lesnar to defend the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

One by one, a total of six WWE Superstars came out to the ring to lay their claim to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. This led to Angle announcing that there would be two triple threat matches, the winner of each will face each other on Raw next week.

The opening segment was good, but instead of two triple threats, they should have had a Fatal-4-Way with Bobby Lashley, Elias, Drew McIntyre, and Finn Balor and subtracting Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins who lost their matches at Extreme Rules.

GRADE: B

The first triple threat match was between Reigns, McIntyre, and Balor and it was a damn good 22-minute match. The best match of the night.

Ever since Dolph Ziggler won the WWE Intercontinental Championship, I've had this pipe dream that McIntyre would be the one to take the title off of Lesnar, but unfortunately, that logic was not used and Roman Reigns predictably won the match.

Minus the predictability, it was a great match and for that...

GRADE: A

