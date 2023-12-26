The Miz kicked off the Best of RAW Special tonight on Christmas Day. We were about to get a rundown of the biggest moments from the year, and the first match was Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles at Night of Champions.

#8. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles at Night of Champions

We got to rewatch the full match where Seth Rollins became the first recipient of the new World Heavyweight Title. Rollins showed up for a little interview with hosts Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg and said that CM Punk's return filled him with rage, disappointment, and disbelief.

#7. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

We got a recap of the Women's title match from WrestleMania 39. Rhea Ripley picked up the Women's Championship after a great fight from both Superstars. The champ showed up in a short segment and called out Ivy Nile who she will face at WWE Day 1.

#6. Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest at Backlash

Bad Bunny had a great entrance for this one against Damian Priest in a San Juan Streetfight. We got the return of Carlito on the same night as well as an appearance from Savio Vega.

We got a short segment with New Day bringing up the fight between Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Grammy Award Winner Jelly Roll. The duo also talked about the Women's Revolution before teasing something special planned with Chelsea Green. They highlighted the tag team division with the mention of The Creed Brothers, Judgment Day, Alpha Academy, and Imperium.

#5. Gunther vs. Chad Gable - Intercontinental Championship match on RAW

Gunther was one of the most dominating champions of this year although Gable came really close to ending his reign in this hard-hitting match. The crowd seemed surprised by Gable's performance and cheered for him throughout the match.

Paul Heyman showed up and wanted to congratulate Roman Reigns for his 1212th day of Championship reign before mocking all of his opponents from the year. Heyman called Jey Uso 'good for nothing' before saying that Roman will dominate next year as well. Paul also let us know that Roman wasn't worried about AJ Styles, Randy Orton, or LA Knight.

Cody Rhodes showed up and compared Shinsuke Nakamura using the mist to having seen The Great Muta when he was a kid. Cody also said she enjoyed working with Jey Uso and we got some footage of a press conference from earlier in the year.

#4. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

We got a recap of the conclusion of the three-match series between Cody and Brock Lesnar. Cody managed to pick up two wins over the multi-time champ and that is something very few superstars can brag about.

Becky Lynch was in an interview with the hosts and talked about Seth Rollins being great at putting gifts together. She also mentioned her short run at NXT as the NXT Women's Champion and hinted at a return to the black and gold brand in 2024. Becky hyped her upcoming match against Nia Jax at Day 1 before we headed for the next rerun.

#3. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus - Steel Cage match at Payback

We got to watch the steel cage match once more between the returning Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. Trish took quite the beating but managed to hold on through most of it and even survived a superplex from the top of the cage.

We got an interruption from Zoey Stark, who joined them in the cage, but Becky managed to take her out before hitting the Manahandle Slam from the top of the cage to pick up the win.

Chelsea Green was backstage and Adam Pearce told her that as a Christmas present, a special montage of her greatest moments but it turned out to be a joke with the video showing all her failures.

Jey Uso showed up for an interview and said that Thanksgiving was weird after he picked a fight with the Bloodline aka his whole family. He thanked Cody for bringing him on to RAW and said that he enjoyed working with his longtime close friends Rhodes and Sami Zayn.

He also mentioned the Drew McIntyre situation and just like Drew interfered in his tag title match, it looks like Jey might interfere in McIntyre's Heavyweight title match at WWE Day 1.

#2. WarGames at Survivor Series 2023

We got a recap of the Survivor Series WarGames match, which marked the return of Randy Orton. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes worked out their issues and decided to work together, and we also got the return of CM Punk later in the night!

#1. Return of CM Punk

We got a recap of CM Punk's return speech from the RAW after Survivor Series, and that would close out the biggest moments in WWE RAW from 2023.

