WWE Money in the Bank 2021: 3 things that shouldn’t happen at the pay-per-view and 3 things that should - Mistake with Roman Reigns, title change, big return?

We are all set for this year’s edition of WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The match card looks stacked with five big title bouts scheduled for the night. Of course, the biggest highlights of the event will include the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder matches, which will witness several top superstars battling it out for a guaranteed title opportunity.

Here, we will look at things that should happen at Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday and things that shouldn’t.

#3 Shouldn’t happen at Money in the Bank 2021: Roman Reigns loses his Universal Championship

Edge looks determined to beat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank

Edge made a surprise return on WWE SmackDown and went straight after Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. The Rated-R Superstar demanded a title match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view as he felt that their bout at WrestleMania was compromised after Daniel Bryan was also added to the equation. He relentlessly pursued Reigns in the weeks that followed and left no opportunity to remind The Tribal Chief about his presence.

Over the last few weeks, WWE has shown Edge as a dominating superstar who won't hesitate to play mind games ahead of his big match. Although he seems to have a lot of momentum on his side, he should not walk out of Money in the Bank with the Universal Championship. This match doesn't necessarily need a title change for it to be an entertaining in-ring encounter.

Roman Reigns and Edge's recent history points towards a big match at Money in the Bank 2021. The former has spent the last year cementing himself as one of the best heels in the business. He will most likely keep the title and continue that dominant run, especially in front of a live audience.

Moreover, beating Edge would earn him immense bragging rights, and we know that Paul Heyman loves to have a few of those in store.

#3 Should happen at Money in the Bank 2021: The Bloodline gets all the gold

The Usos have their eyes set on the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

In the weeks leading up to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, we saw Edge brutalizing Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso. Even when The Tribal Chief finally managed to get everyone in his entourage on a single page, Edge outsmarted them by finding new allies in Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Not to forget, Reigns and The Usos have been involved in several altercations with the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

All six men also competed in a historic Tag Team Match on SmackDown, which ended with Jey Uso pinning Rey Mysterio for a win. Soon, it was confirmed that The Usos would challenge Rey and Dominik Mysterio for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Thus, we could see Reigns and The Usos wrapped in gold on Sunday night. Unless WWE is planning for a rematch between The Usos and The Mysterios at SummerSlam, they should be allowed to win the tag team gold.

The company has been teasing an unbelievably dominant run covered in championship gold for Roman Reigns and his family. Could it all start at Money in the Bank this weekend?

