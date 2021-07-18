WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Predicting the result of each title match booked for the pay-per-view

We are less than 24 hours away from WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The promotion has crafted a stacked card to welcome back fans for the live events. Apart from the two Money in the Bank Ladder matches scheduled for the night, five WWE titles will be on the line.

Here, we will predict the result of each title match scheduled for Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Important note: Money in the Bank cash-in

The stakes are high in the Money in the Bank Ladder match

Before we move on to the title predictions, it is essential to point out that three titles will be at the risk of changing hands due to a possible Money in the Bank cash-in. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have already confirmed their targets should they win the MITB contract.

The winner of the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match can cash-in during the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship matches.

The winner of the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match could have a shot at cashing-in the contract during the RAW Women’s Championship match. It could account for a huge surprise at a big pay-per-view that will see fans live in the audience.

Now that we have established a looming threat in three title matches, the rest of the article will solely focus on title feuds and not the risks of a possible cash-in.

#5 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge (WWE Universal Championship match at Money in the Bank)

Roman Reigns will have a strong reaction at Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Edge at Money in the Bank 2021. The Rated-R Superstar returned to SmackDown last month and went straight after The Tribal Chief. Surprisingly, he has managed to gain the upper hand in all of his encounters with Reigns over the last few weeks.

Edge also stated that he is prepared to use any means necessary to beat Reigns in the title match. Although the legendary WWE Superstar is determined to get his hands on the world title, it won’t be an easy task. Roman Reigns is enjoying the run of his life, and WWE won’t take the title away from him just when the crowd returns.

Reigns needs a world title to continue his dominating run and draw more heat. He is brilliant as a heel and has shown that his mind games are unparalleled.

The Universal Championship match at Money in the Bank will undoubtedly be an entertaining one, but we might not see the title change hands after all. Will Roman Reigns finally get a clean victory over Edge?

Prediction: Roman Reigns retains his Universal Championship against Edge

