WWE Money in the Bank: 4 blockbuster feuds that could start after the event

One of the most important premium live events of the year, WWE Money in the Bank 2023, is in the rearview mirror now.

The event saw Damian Priest and IYO SKY win the Men's and Women's MITB Ladder Match. Furthermore, The Usos, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Gunther also emerged victorious in their respective encounters.

On another note, several ongoing programs reached their climax at Money in the Bank. With SummerSlam being the next landmark in WWE's caravan, the creative could lay down the breadcrumbs for several blockbuster feuds in the coming days.

The following piece will look at four such massive feuds that could start in the company shortly.

#4. Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley

Bray Wyatt was involved in a high-octane feud with Bobby Lashley on the road to WrestleMania 39. However, the company was forced to put the program on the shelf following Wyatt's injury.

While The Eater of Worlds has been off WWE programming since March, recent reports have suggested that Wyatt could return to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

Meanwhile, another report has revealed that the company is planning to have The Eater of Worlds reignite his feud with Lashley upon his return. If that is indeed the case, then fans can expect a mouthwatering rivalry between the duo in the near future.

#3. Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship

Asuka put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair on Friday's SkackDown. However, Bianca Belair made her presence felt during the match, handing The Empress of Tomorrow a win via disqualification in the process.

Despite being banned from the ringside, The EST showed up during the match to lay waste to Flair and Asuka.

Given how things unfolded, fans can expect a three-way feud between the aforementioned names leading to a blockbuster triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

#2. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank. With that, his ongoing mini-feud against ex-con Dom reached its climax at the event.

While it will be interesting to see what's next for Rhodes, a recent report has revealed that the company is planning to book him in a Texas Bullrope Match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

If that is indeed the case, then Lesnar could return on the post-MITB RAW episode to plant the seeds of the same.

#1. Roman Reigns feuds against Jey Uso following his loss at Money in the Bank

The Usos defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank. While the match kept going back and forth, Jey Uso pinned The Head of the Table during the closing moments of the civil war.

Given that the former-Right Hand Man ended Reigns' pinless streak at the PLE, it wouldn't be surprising if he is the one to challenge The Tribal Chief next.

The creative team could have Jey challenge Roman for his title, laying down the foundations for a massive feud in the coming days.

Should Jey Uso be the one to challenge Roman Reigns next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

