5 Massive returns that can happen at WWE Money in the Bank: Interference in the MITB match, Top Champion gets attacked

We are just a few days away from one of WWE's most exciting shows of the year, Money in the Bank. The pay-per-view is set to take place on July 18, 2021, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, in front of a live crowd.

Two Money in the Bank matches will take place at the show, one each for the men's and women's rosters. The winners would get a world title shot at any time and anywhere they want. With fans back, the stakes are higher than ever and WWE could be planning some major returns for the show.

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could make a return at Money in the Bank this Sunday.

#5 Becky Lynch returns as the final competitor in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been out of action for over a year now. However, she could be making her return to WWE television this Sunday at Money in the Bank. According to the latest reports, Lynch is scheduled to be at Money in the Bank, however, an on-screen appearance has not yet been confirmed.

Now, many were expecting there to be a surprise final entrant in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, just a few hours ago, WWE announced Tamina as the final participant, leading to some disappointment among fans.

However, we might still see a twist in the tale with one of the participants getting removed from the match at the last moment and Becky Lynch making her surprise return to take the last spot. If that happens, she will likely walk out as Ms. Money in the Bank 2021.



Alternatively, she could confront either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion, setting up a SummerSlam clash. Whatever the case be, Becky Lynch returning would be a huge boost for WWE's women's division.

