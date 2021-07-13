WWE Money in the Bank 2021: 5 Potential finishes for Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair - RAW Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley defends the RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair this weekend at Money in the Bank. In their previous encounter, Ripley retained her championship at Hell in a Cell, but this was only via disqualification.

Flair picked up the victory but couldn't take the title because of the DQ outcome. As a result, it was decided that the former 12-time Women's Champion should be handed another shot at Money in the Bank.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair have a long history that dates back to their feud over the NXT Women's Championship at the beginning of 2020. Ripley wrestled her first WrestleMania match against Flair last year but couldn't retain the NXT Women's Championship in the process.

The two women have attempted to play all sorts of mind games throughout the buildup to this match, meaning there are several potential outcomes to their upcoming showdown at Money in the Bank.

#5. Rhea Ripley retains the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank

Based on overall accomplishments, Rhea Ripley will be seen as the underdog heading into this match against Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank. But that doesn't mean Ripley can't find a way to come out on top.

As a former NXT UK and NXT Women's Champion, she is no stranger to title defenses and knows what it takes to retain the gold. The Nightmare has successfully defended the RAW Women's Championship on three occasions since winning it back at WrestleMania 37, which is why she shouldn't be overlooked this weekend.

Whilst Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history, Ripley has been on par with The Queen throughout the build-up to this match. It was only this week on RAW that Flair was able to get the upper hand.

Rhea Ripley's championship win back at WrestleMania sparked a new phase in the Women's Division. But so far, her title reign hasn't been given enough time to flourish on RAW.

Ripley should retain her RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank and then go on to have one of the biggest matches on the card at SummerSlam.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry