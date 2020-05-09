Who will climb the corporate ladder?

The stage is set for Money In The Bank to take place at WWE Headquarters on Sunday night. The final competitors of the men's and women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match have been decided and it surely looks set to be an action-packed event. WWE has pushed its creativity one more time by giving us the most unique MITB PPV in terms of location.

Along with watching six men and six women battle it out in their respective Money In The Bank Ladder Matches, we will be witnessing Braun Strowman defending his newly won WWE Universal Championship against The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the first time in a WWE ring. We will also see the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in action as he defends his Championship against Seth Rollins.

In women's action, Bayley defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against Tamina. There will also be a Fatal Four Way for the New Day's SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

WWE has tried to give us as much star power as it could but it has missed out on some Superstars who are on the poster. The above image is the full size poster used by WWE for promoting Money In The Bank. Let us look at the stars who managed to appear here but won't be taking part at the PPV.

#10 Randy Orton

The Viper will be back on RAW

The Viper has been a part of many Money In The Bank matches, winning one in 2013. Orton cashed in his briefcase on a vulnerable Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam that same year. Randy Orton is a 13-time WWE Champion, fourth in line after Ric Flair, John Cena, and Triple H.

In the poster, Orton can be seen right at the top of the ladder along with MVP and AJ Styles.

Randy Orton is an active Superstar of the WWE roster and was last seen at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing Match that he lost to Edge. Orton is scheduled to face the Rated R Superstar on the RAW after Money In The Bank.

#9 Mandy Rose

God's Greatest Creation

Mandy Rose has had a very eventful career in WWE. Even though she hasn't won a major Championship yet, she has been part of many feuds and has had a huge impact on the WWE Universe.

In the poster, Rose can be seen on the right on a ladder with Lana.

Rose is involved in a feud with her long time best friend and former tag team partner Sonya Deville. This rivalry was sparked when Deville tried to manipulate Rose into dating Dolph Ziggler. Their rivalry has become very personal with great performances from both competitors.