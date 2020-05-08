WWE Money In The Bank (10th May 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of MITB

Who will capture the Money In The Bank briefcases?

This year's Money In The Bank PPV is truly unique. In what is a first, WWE has added a twist to the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Matches.

The matches will take place at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The 12 Superstars involved for both the briefcases will start fighting from the lobby on the ground floor of the Headquarters and proceed to the rooftop, where both the briefcases will be suspended and there will be a ring on top of the building as well.

Another factor that will make the match exciting is the fact that both the matches will be happening simultaneously which means a lot of interesting altercations could happen from start to finish. The men's side will have AJ Styles, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, Otis, and Daniel Bryan while the women's Money In The Bank Ladder match will feature Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Carmella, Dana Brooke, and Lacey Evans.

Who will climb the corporate ladder and win the Money In The Bank briefcases?

Drew McIntyre has been unstoppable on RAW ever since winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. However, one man was able to put the Scotsman down and it is none other than Seth Rollins.

The Monday Night Messiah has been a changed man since his loss at WrestleMania 36 and is ready to free McIntyre from carrying the burden of the WWE Championship. With Murphy set to play the role of the obedient disciple, the odds could be stacked against the WWE Champion.

Will McIntyre be able to retain his WWE Championship or will Rollins lead us in a new direction?

On the SmackDown side of things, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman will battle with the Universal Championship on the line in a match that is as personal as it can get. The Monster Among Men debuted as a part of the Wyatt Family and was fondly called as The Black Sheep by The Eater Of Worlds.

However, he decided to abandon his master and go on his way which hurt Wyatt. With the former Leader of the Wyatt Family being a changed man, what could the current Universal Champion expect at Money In The Bank?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE Money In the Bank location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL and WWE Headquarters, Stamford, Connecticut

Day and Date: Sunday, May 10, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT (US) | 11 PM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Money In The Bank?

Money In The Bank can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on WWE Network and BT Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Money In The Bank (India)?

WWE Money In The Bank 2020 can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 4:30 AM. The pre-show will begin at 3:30 am.