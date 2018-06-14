WWE Money in the Bank: 5 potential finishes for the Intercontinental Championship match between Seth Rollins and Elias

When these two athletes step into the ring with one another, a number of possible outcomes could occur.

Who will walk away as the Intercontinental champion at the end of Money in the Bank?

While the two men Seth Rollins and Elias may look similar that is about where the comparisons between them end; their personas and characters are quite unlike one another, and their pairing presents a rather unique match up.

With Rollins, fans are once again seeing the man that was such a joy to watch prior to his injury, when he was WWE champion. In comparison, Elias has come on, is good at getting under the skin of his opposition, and has managed to generate a reaction from the crowd that appears organic.

When these two athletes step into the ring with one another, a number of possible outcomes could occur. These different possible outcomes also present a potential future for not only those taking part in the match but some not scheduled to be a part of the match. What exactly are those possible finishes, and who may walk away as the winner? Here are five potential finishes for the Intercontinental championship match at Money in the Bank between Seth Rollins and Elias.

#5 Rollins wins clean, pinning Elias

Rollins may roll over Elias and remain the Intercontinental champion.

He is The Architect, and arguably the hottest wrestler in WWE this year. His matches have consistently been highly entertaining and engaging. After he captured the Intercontinental championship, the question that remained was, can he maintain this momentum and move forward?

Can Seth Rollins remain as not only the champion but a highly decorated and competitive one now? Although he isn't in the Universal championship picture that doesn't mean he won't be at some point in the future.

This match could help to further cement Rollins as not only the wrestler of the year for WWE but someone that is leaned on to elevate the Intercontinental championship. Rollins was laid out by Elias at one point due to a guitar shot, and this could prove to be his chance to exact his revenge. This match could easily be the beginning and end of their feud. A Rollins (don't call it curb) stomp could be the end of Elias, causing him to…drift away.