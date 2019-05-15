WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 4 Unexpected things that could surprise everyone at the PPV

Did Becky bite off more than she can chew?

This year's Money in the Bank PPV is just a few days away from us, as the event will take place on May 19, 2019, at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. WWE has done a pretty good job with the match card and if booked correctly, it could be one of the best editions of the PPV so far. As much as 11 matches have been announced for the show, along with the two Money in the Bank ladder matches, one for the men and the other for women.

There are many things that lead to the success of a huge event like Money in the Bank. While great matches and in-ring action always comes first, the success of a PPV also depends on the factor of "unpredictability" and some unexpected moments that the fans didn't see coming. These moments could be unexpected match outcomes, a heel turn, a huge return or anything else.

In this article, let's take a look at the 4 unexpected things that WWE can do to shock everyone this Sunday at Money in the Bank. Do let me know in the comments section who you are rooting for this Sunday to become Mr. and Miss Money in the Bank.

#4 Xavier Woods turns on Kofi Kingston

This would be heartbreaking!

Kofi Kingston had a dream Road to WrestleMania this year that culminated with him defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to win his first WWE Championship. He is scheduled to defend his title against Kevin Owens at this Sunday. Owens has been continuously pointing out that the only reason Kofi is the Champion is because of New Day, which is to some extent true as Big E and Xavier Woods have been a huge part in helping Kofi become the #1 contender for the WWE Championship.

Kofi assured Xavier backstage on tonight's SmackDown that he will take care of Owens on his own, and he might do the same this Sunday as well. But what if Xavier appears even after this, not to help Kofi but screw him over? A heel turn from Xavier at this point would be shocking and can lead to a great feud between the two current New Day members. This could either lead to Kevin Owens becoming the new WWE Champion, or Xavier challenging Kofi for the title.

