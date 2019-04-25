WWE Money In The Bank 2019: 5 matches that could be added to the PPV

Braun Strowman remained on Raw after the Superstar Shake-Up

The 2019 WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view will take place in Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday, May 19.

So far, six matches have been announced for the event, including the traditional men’s and women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches (participants not yet confirmed), while AJ Styles will challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

Elsewhere, Roman Reigns vs. Elias has also been announced, and Becky Lynch will put both of her titles on the line when she defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans and the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.

As is usually the case with current-day WWE PPVs, we can expect to see another stacked match card at Money In The Bank, with last year’s total of 11 matches almost certainly going to be met again this year.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five matches that could potentially be added to the show over the next few weeks.

#5 Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder vs. The Viking Raiders (Raw Tag Team Championship)

Curt Hawkins’ 269-match losing streak finally came to an end when he teamed with Zack Ryder to defeat The Revival for the Raw Tag Team Championship on the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show.

Since then, the new champions are yet to win a match, while NXT Tag Team champions The Viking Raiders have burst onto the main-roster scene and quickly established themselves as major players by defeating Hawkins, Ryder, Aleister Black & Ricochet in a tag match last week before decimating Lucha House Party on the latest episode of Raw.

The Usos and The Revival are likely to be in title contention in the coming months, but both of those teams appear to have started a rivalry with each other over the last few days, which suggests that The Viking Raiders will be next in line to challenge Hawkins & Ryder.

The Raw Tag Team champions commented on a potential match with the new red brand recruits on Monday's episode of Raw, with Ryder describing them as “smelly, horny, woolly mammoths”.

