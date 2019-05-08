WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Superstars who should not win their respective matches at the PPV

Money in the Bank PPV looks to be a promising PPV with so many crucial matches on the card.

WWE Money in the Bank looks like a solid PPV considering the match card that already has many high profile matches. With less than 2 weeks to go, we might see a few more matches which can be added to the card. However, the current card in itself has generated a great buzz already. Apart from the traditional two Money in the Bank ladder matches, all the top titles of both men's and women's division will be defended at the PPV.

One of the main talking points of the PPV is the dream match between AJ Styles and the current WWE Universal champion, Seth Rollins. We will also see Becky Lynch defend both of her "2 Belts" as she faces Lacey Evans and Charlotte on the same night. With so many important matches on the card, it is evident that there is a great discussion among the fans as who should win their respective ladder matches or which title should change hands.

However, with a different perspective, let us have a look at superstars who should not win their respective matches.

#5 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is on the verge of becoming the same babyface that he was before he left to fight leukemia.

Roman Reigns made a triumphant return to the ring after battling leukemia as he defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35. However, the result did not seem very fitting as it came at the cost of a huge loss of momentum for Drew Mcintyre. "The Scottish Psychopath" was booked as a monster with victories over Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. McIntyre's dominant run, though, came to a halt at WrestleMania 35.

With a victory over Mcintyre, "The Big Dog" stands almost at the same position as he was before he left due to leukemia. Roman Reigns has been pushed heavily since the last few years which has caused a very negative reaction from the fans. While the entire WWE Universe was supportive of him during the hard times, having Reigns win feuds in the same old fashion will probably make things the same as they were before.

As badly as Reigns should not win his match, it is also the disappointing status of Elias that should be considered. Elias has barely seen his hands being raised in high profile matches since turning heel. Hence, Reigns losing should be the most sensible decision.

