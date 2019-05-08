WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Things that could happen at the PPV

Anything can happen at Money in the Bank on Sunday

WWE Money in the Bank is around the corner and fans are already excited to witness what could be a spectacular pay-per-view event. A lot will be on the line on the night of May 19, as the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, United States Championship and both the Women's Championships are among the titles that will be on the line.

As the name of the PPV goes, the Money in the Bank contracts will also be up for grabs, as four male and female superstars from Raw will respectively take on four male and female superstars from SmackDown in a ladder match to retrieve the coveted briefcases, in their respective divisions. Anyone who wins the contract is almost guaranteed to one day win a world title in WWE.

Becky 2 Belts will put both her titles on the line, Shane McMahon will take on his tag team partner turned foe in The Miz, Seth Rollins will defend his Big Red Belt against AJ Styles, in what is considered to be a dream match, Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens and on this unpredictable night, anything could happen.

Anyone could walk out of the PPV with the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship and either the Raw or SmackDown Women's Champion. With that being said, here are five things that could happen at WWE Money in the Bank 2019.

#5. Charlotte Flair wins the SmackDown Women's Championship

Which female Roman Reigns?

Charlotte Flair became the first women in WWE to become an 8-time Women's Champion. She was also one of the first women to main event WrestleMania, where she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Becky Lynch. The two former best friends will rekindle their rivalry at Money in the Bank where The Queen will get another shot at the SmackDown Women's Title.

I believe that Charlotte will defeat Becky and become the 9-time Women's Champion. The writing is pretty much on the wall. I don't think WWE will keep feeding Charlotte to Becky and make her lose against The Man again. This could possibly be their last encounter, and The Queen could walk out with the SmackDown Women's Title while Becky retains the Raw Women's Title. This is WWE we're talking about so anything could happen.

