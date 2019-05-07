WWE Rumors: Current favorites to win the Money in the Bank briefcases revealed

McIntyre was once tagged as 'The Chosen One'

What's the story?

With the WWE Money in the Bank event less than two weeks away, there's a lot of buzz concerning the outcome of the two Money in the Bank contract ladder matches of this year.

In this regard, Wrestlinginc pointed out that the current betting odds are in favour of Drew McIntyre, Mandy Rose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch to win their respective matches at the pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know

Like last year, there will be two eight-person Money in the Bank contract ladder matches this year, one for the men and the other for the women.

For the men's match, Drew McInytre, Ricochet, Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin will be participating from RAW with Finn Balor, Ali, Andrade and Randy Orton joining them from SmackDown.

RAW will also have Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Dana Brooke and Naomi fight for the women's Money in the Bank contract alongside Smackdown's Carmella, Mandy Rose, Bayley and Ember Moon.

Heart of the matter

Betting odds are currently indicating that Mandy Rose will earn herself a future Smackdown Women's Championship shot by winning the Money in the Bank contract. Next favorites for this match are Bayley, Ember Moon and Sasha Banks.

This comes as a shock since Sasha Banks isn't even in the match. There are still two weeks left for the show and as they say, anything can happen between now and then.

Drew McIntyre will probably become the new Mr. Money in the Bank this year. Per the betting odds, the second favorite is Andrade from SmackDown Live. Despite having two Championship defences on the same event, Becky Lynch is expected to retain both her RAW and Smackdown Women's Championships.

The current odds for the upcoming pay-per-view has been provided below.

1) Seth Rollins (c) (-460) vs. AJ Styles (+320) [WWE Universal Championship match]

2) Becky Lynch (c) (-475) vs. Lacey Evans (+325) [WWE Raw Women's Championship match]

3) Becky Lynch (c) (-165) vs. Charlotte Flair (+125) [WWE Smackdown Women's Championship match]

4) Drew McIntyre (+170) vs. Andrade (+305) vs. Finn Balor (+1000) vs. Balor Corbin(+1250) vs. Ali (+1250) vs. Ricochet (+1700) vs. Randy Orton (+1750) vs. Braun Strowman(+2300) [Men's Money in the Bank contract ladder match]

5) Mandy Rose (+300) vs. Ember Moon (+325) vs. Bayley (+400) vs. Alexa Bliss(+800) vs Naomi (+1500) vs. Natalya (+1750) vs. Dana Brooke (+2250) vs. Carmella (+2300) [Women's Money in the Bank contract ladder match]

In spite of not being in the match, Sasha Banks is one of the favorites with (+340) odds.

6) Roman Reigns (-300) vs. Elias (+220)

No odds are currently available for the WWE Championship bout between Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens and for the Steel Cage match featuring Shane McMahon and The Miz.

What's Next?

WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view will take place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut on 19th May, 2019.