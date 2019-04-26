Predicting the next 5 Universal Champions following the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up

We could see this soon...

The 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up took place last week on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. This was the most anticipated Shake-Up because fans like to see something different once in a while and with the blue brand moving to Fox later this year, WWE will try to make sure that they don't disappoint.

One of the most exciting parts of the Superstar Shake-Up is that we get to see our favorite superstars in different brands, such as the former WWE Champion AJ Styles moving to Raw. This was a must needed move for Styles because he has done everything on the blue brand and there was nothing left for him.

Let's move back to RawJust a couple of weeks ago at WrestleMania 35, Seth Rollins did the improbable by slaying The Beast Brock Lesnar and bringing back Raw's biggest prize where it rightfully belongs. Seth is a full-time champ, and he will be defending his Big Red Belt in every PPV to come. He is currently scheduled to face AJ Styles for the Universal title at Money in the Bank.

With the Money in the Bank contract on the line the very same night, anyone could walk out of the PPV carrying the Universal Championship. Here are 5 next WWE Superstars who will be crowned the Universal Champion after Seth Rollins.

#5 Baron Corbin

Future Universal Champion?

Baron Corbin has been riding the waves for quite some time now. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is no doubt high on Corbin. The former Raw Constable is a former United States Champion, Money in the Bank contract winner and 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner AND, he is also the man who defeated the HoF'er Kurt Angle in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35.

Corbin faced AJ Styles in the main event of Raw with the winner earning a shot at Seth Rollins' Universal Championship. Even though Corbin was unsuccessful, there is no doubt that he is a future Universal Champion. The fact that we don't want to see it happen is more reasons why it will happen because that's WWE Creatives for you. Let's just hope it doesn't happen anytime soon though.

