WWE Money In The Bank 2019: Date, start time and where to watch live stream

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 122 // 14 May 2019, 16:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Money In The Bank 2019 will be headlined by Rollins and Styles

WWE Money In The Bank 2019 date and location

Money In The Bank 2019 takes place on Sunday, 19th May 2019 from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

WWE Money In The Bank 2019 start time

Check out the following start timings for WWE Money In The Bank 2019 across the globe:

Eastern Standard Time: 7 PM

Pacific Time: 4 PM

GMT: 11 PM

Indian Standard Time: 430 AM (20th)

WWE Money In The Bank 2019 where to watch

You can watch the live stream for WWE Money In The Bank 2019 on the WWE Network.

WWE Money In The Bank 2019 match card

WWE Money In The Bank will be headlined by Seth Rollins defending the WWE Universal Championship against former WWE Champion AJ Styles. Check out the full match card below:

MAIN CARD

Advertisement

Seth Rollins (C) vs AJ Styles (for the WWE Universal Championship)

Kofi Kingston (C) vs Kevin Owens (for the WWE Championship)

Becky Lynch (C) vs Lacey Evans (for the WWE RAW Women's Championship)

Becky Lynch (C) vs Charlotte Flair (for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

The Miz vs Shane McMahon (steel cage match)

Samoa Joe (C) vs Rey Mysterio (for the WWE US Championship)

Roman Reigns vs Elias

Men's Money In The Bank ladder match: Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre vs Baron Corbin vs Finn Balor vs Ali vs Andrade vs Sami Zayn vs Randy Orton

Women's Money In The Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs Naomi vs Natalya vs Dana Brooke vs Bayley vs Mandy Rose vs Ember Moon vs Carmella

PRE-SHOW

Tony Nese (C) vs Ariya Daivari (for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

ALSO READ: 6 WWE Superstars who were almost fired before going on to become champions

ALSO READ: Every WWE Superstar released in 2018: Where are they now?