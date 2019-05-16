WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Match Card, Predictions, & Analysis

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.11K // 16 May 2019, 06:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Money in the Bank 2019 promises to be a thrilling event

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will be the first pay-per-view in the aftermath of this year's WrestleMania 35 show.

This year's show will feature several newly crowned champions defend their titles for the first time, as the likes of Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Kofi Kingston will all put their championships on the line.

The final match card for the May 19th show looks very promising with some mouthwatering matches lined-up for the fans and the two ladder matches could very well be the most exciting MITB Ladder Matches in history.

The Universal, WWE, United States Championships will all be defended on the show, whereas, both of Becky Lynch's Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles will be up for grabs as well.

Now, without any further delay, let's take a quick look at the final match card set for Money in the Bank and our final predictions for the show as well.

The current match card for Money in the Bank 2019:

#1 Becky Lynch (c) vs Lacey Evans- Raw Women's Championship

MITB 2019: Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans

This will be Becky Lynch's first defense of the Raw Women's Title after having beaten Ronda Rousey for the belt at WrestleMania. Lacey Evans, on the other hand, will be challenging for her very first title on the main roster as well and promises to pull off a major shock against 'The Man'. However, Lynch might hold the upper hand heading into the match, given the amount of experience she is bringing with her.

Prediction: Becky Lynch retains

#2 Seth Rollins (c) vs AJ Styles- Universal Championship

MITB 2019: Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles

Advertisement

AJ Styles was by far the biggest draft of this year's Superstar Shake-up, as he made his way over to the red brand of Monday Night Raw from SmackDown Live for the first time in almost two years. Styles, since arriving on the red brand, has been super impressive and will look forward to stunning the champ on his first defense. However, Rollins is at an all-time high since slaying 'The Beast' at WrestleMania 35.

Prediction: Seth Rollins retains

#3 Sami Zayn vs Andrade vs Ricochet vs Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin vs Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton vs Ali- Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

MITB 2019: Men's Money in the Bank

This year's Men's MITB Ladder Match might very well be the most exciting and stacked line-up of all time and with a talent-filled pool as this one, it might be very hard to predict the outcome for this one. Nonetheless, the match itself promises to be outstanding, given it consists 8 of WWE's absolute best stars.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre wins

#4 Natalya vs Dana Brooke vs Naomi vs Alexa Bliss vs Bayley vs Mandy Rose vs Ember Moon vs Carmella- Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

MITB 2019: Women's Ladder Match

Similarly, the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is also stacked and something fans will genuinely look forward to. The likes of Ember Moon, Carmella, and Alexa Bliss will surely be the favorites to win it, however, there might be one other dark horse who could pull of a major shock and take home the briefcase with her.

Prediction: Bayley wins

#5 Roman Reigns vs Elias

MITB 2019: Roman Reigns vs Elias

Roman Reigns and Elias have developed quite the rivalry ever since their draft over to SmackDown Live. Reigns, however, will be resilient as usual and is expected to dominate this match through and through.

Prediction: Roman Reigns wins

#6 Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair- SmackDown Women's Championship

MITB 2019: Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch will be on double duty at Money in the Bank and for her second title defense, 'The Man' will put her SmackDown Women's Title on the line against former champion and her arch-rival, Charlotte Flair. Lynch, however, could possibly walk in and out with both her titles.

Prediction: Becky Lynch retains

#7 The Miz vs Shane McMahon- Steel Cage Match

MITB 2019: The Miz vs Shane McMahon

With Shane McMahon walking out victorious in a shocking manner at WrestleMania 35, we could possibly witness The Miz even the odds during this one and get one over the prodigal son of the McMahon Family.

Prediction: The Miz wins

#8 Kofi Kingston (c) vs Kevin Owens- WWE Championship

MITB 2019: Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens have developed quite the rivalry over the past several weeks and with Kingston defending his title for the first time in a PPV, we could possibly witness him walk out with his title. However, KO will give his absolute best to win the WWE Title and crash Kingston's party.

Prediction: Kofi Kingston retains

#9 Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio- US Championship

MITB 2019: Rey Mysterio vs Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe absolutely destroyed Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35, beating with within one minute. And at MITB, we could very well witness another dominating performance from Joe, as he looks forward to obliterating Mysterio.

Prediction: Samoa Joe retains

#10 Tony Nese vs Ariya Daivari- WWE Cruiserweight Championship

MITB 2019: Tony Nese vs Ariya Daivari

Tony Nese is currently at an all-time high after winning the Cruiserweight Title off Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania and despite Daivari putting the champ on notice on 205 Live, Nese is expected to put a dominating performance and retain his belt.

Prediction: Tony Nese retains

#11 Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs The Usos- SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Pre-Show)

MITB 2019: The Usos vs Daniel Bryan and Rowan

Daniel Bryan and Rowan are certainly one of the most interesting tag teams' to emerge in recent times and after having beaten The Usos to win the titles in the first place, the newly crowned champs will be facing Jimmy and Jey in a rematch this week. The Planet's Tag Team Champions will surely be a force to be reckoned with and might have The Usos' number as well.

Prediction: Daniel Bryan and Rowan retain