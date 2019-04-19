WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting the full match-card after the Superstar Shake-Up

Money in the Bank has been moved into the post-Mania slot this year

The dust has settled and the ink is finally dry on what has been a hectic few weeks for the WWE Universe. Following on from WrestleMania, their biggest event of the year, the company then treated fans to the annual Superstar Shake-Up, which saw several major stars from Raw and SmackDown move across brands.

The fun doesn't stop there though, as the WWE has decided to move forward their annual Money in the Bank PPV event, meaning that it will be the next big event that fans will be treated to. The event will take place in just over a months time on May 19th, and the company has already begun to plant the seeds for several major matches at the event.

The show is often one of the most exciting on the WWE calendar, so let's have a look at what the WWE could have in store for us at this year's offering.

#8 The Miz vs Shane McMahon - Last man standing

The Miz and Shane still have unfinished business

One of the biggest surprises at WrestleMania 35 was when Shane McMahon picked up the victory over The Miz in their falls count anywhere encounter.

While to describe McMahon's victory as anything other than a fluke would be extremely flattering, the W was still registered in his column on the grandest stage of them all, and that is all 'the Best in the World' will care about right now.

The fact that the match's conclusion was not decisive means that we are guaranteed to get at least one more showdown between the two men at some point, and Money in the Bank, given the fact it has become increasingly treated as one of the company's biggest shows, looks set to be the perfect stage.

Of course, the fact that Shane McMahon is involved in the match means that it is 100% guaranteed to have some sort of stipulation, and a last man standing match to open the show could set the tone for what could be a wild night.

