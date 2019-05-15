WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Preview, Prediction, and Start Time

Money in the Bank is one of the highest stakes PPVs that WWE puts on each year. The winner of each brand's ladder match will gain a guaranteed title shot, whenever and wherever they want to cash it in.

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view comes at you live Sunday, May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut. The MITB pre-show will begin at 6 pm Eastern, while the main card kicks off at 7 pm. The centerpiece of the show will be the ladder matches with very high stakes; The man, or woman, who can ascend the lofty heights of a rickety ladder and bring down the dangling suitcase gets a guaranteed WWE title shot anywhere, anytime the winner chooses to cash in.

The Money in the Bank PPV is the brainchild, at least in kayfabe terms, of former WWE Grand Slam Superstar Chris Jericho. Claiming to be seeking an immortality of a sort, Jericho proposed the MITB match, which originally took place at Wrestlemania.

The concept proved to be quite popular, with superstars like Edge and CM Punk unexpectedly cashing in to win the title. Now the MITB has evolved into its own pay-per-view and is one of WWE's most highly anticipated shows of the year.

Here is the current match card along with predictions and analysis of the potential fall out.

#1 Seth Rollins (C) vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Universal Title

AJ Styles shakes hands with Seth Rollins, but at MITB the time for cordiality will be long past.

We begin our match listing and prediction with one of the most eagerly anticipated contests in pro wrestling. AJ Styles will challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal championship at MITB. Styles won the right to face Rollins after winning a triple threat match and then defeating Baron Corbin.

Fans and critics alike have often predicted that these two would put on a barn-burner of a match. The parallels between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are myriad and profound. Both men once held championships in Ring of Honor. The Architect and the Phenomenal One are also on the smaller side for WWE superstars, but more than makeup for it with agility and speed. When these two titans clash, who will walk out the winner?

Predicted Winner: Seth Rollins

While AJ Styles has a deeper move set and a speed advantage, Seth Rollins has proven he can defeat enemies of any size and shape. Also, after Rollins's decisive victory over Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35, it feels like it's just the Architect's era and his reign won't be over in a mere month.

