WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Ranking each competitor in the women's ladder match based on how likely they are to win

These eight women will compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Money in the Bank 2019 will take place this Sunday on May 16, 2019. In the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, there will be eight participants. Four participants came from Monday Night Raw and four participants came from SmackDown Live.

The four participants announced from Raw were Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke, Natalya, and Naomi. Alexa Bliss would later suffer an injury and would be replaced by Nikki Cross. The four participants announced from SmackDown Live were Bayley, Carmella, Ember Moon, and Mandy Rose (one member of Fire and Desire was chosen to be in this match and it ended up being Mandy Rose after Sonya Deville gave her consent).

All eight of these women have a chance at winning this match as these are eight of WWE's top stars. With high flyers like Nikki Cross, Naomi, and Ember Moon, scrappy underdogs like Bayley, powerhouses like Dana Brooke and Natalya, and opportunists like Mandy Rose and Carmella help to make up a great match that can really steal the show. All of these men would be great as Miss Money in the Bank as they are all talented in their own way.

#8 Carmella

Carmella has already held this briefcase two times.

Carmella does not have a good chance of winning this match. She has already won this ladder match two times and is one of the only superstars (and the only female superstar) to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase more than once.

She also held the briefcase for more than 280 days so it is not likely that WWE would want her to hold the briefcase again. It is also unlikely that she wins this match because she is a face and is one of WWE's most over superstars.

The Money in the Bank briefcase is more fit for Carmella's former opportunistic character. Given the fact that she is such a well-loved superstar and has already held the briefcase more than once, she will not win this match. She is likely just there to provide star power.

