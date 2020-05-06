This Sunday could change things up again.

While the two Money in the Bank Ladder matches will take place simultaneously, there will still be traditional matches taking place. Both the Universal and WWE Championships will be defended while Bayley will be the only woman to put her title on the line at the PPV.

As things currently sit, the following matches have been announced:

The New Day (c) vs. Miz & Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. the Forgotten Sons (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Championship)

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship)

Women's Money in the Bank match (Carmella, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, Asuka, and Lacey Evans)

Men's Money in the Bank match (Otis, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and King Corbin)

We still have an episode of SmackDown to get through and it is on Friday night where we could see some more matches for Money In The Bank take shape. Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and a mystery partner are slated to face King Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. While Sami Zayn is away, Cesaro and Nakamura have taken to aid the King in his endeavors.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are slated to have a singles match this Friday but their rivalry seems like it should have a featured match on a bigger show. The Money In The Bank PPV would be a perfect spot for such a match between the two former friends. We also might get a rubber match between the teams of Ricochet/Cedric Alexander and Brendan Vink/Shane Thorne. The card is far from being complete so here are five matches that could be added to the 2020 edition of Money in the Bank.

#5 Drew Gulak/Mystery partner vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Cesaro

The mystery partner could join Gulak for a match on Sunday.

As mentioned in the introduction, a mystery Superstar is slated to join Bryan and Gulak in a six-man tag match against the King and his cronies this Friday. Who that partner could be is anyone's guess as the likes of Mustafa Ali, Shorty G or Elias could pop up. Of the three, The Drifter makes the most sense because he was viciously attacked by Corbin a few weeks ago and he's been feuding with the King for some time now.

Elias is technically hurt after one of those attacks, but it would make the most sense for the Drifter to show up to rattle the King's cage. Depending on which team wins on SmackDown, it stands to reason that the Superstars out of the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match could do battle while their captains, Bryan and Corbin, vie for the Money briefcase.

Cesaro, Nakamura and Gulak have helped keep things going on Friday nights during shows without crowds, so they deserve a match at Money In The Bank. With such a layered ongoing battle between Corbin, Elias and Bryan, we could see a bout with these performers on Sunday.