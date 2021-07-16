WWE Money In The Bank 2021: 5 Interesting facts and stats

WWE's first pay-per-view outside of the ThunderDome takes place on Sunday night, live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Money in the Bank is already gearing up to be one of the company's biggest shows of the year, with several surprises expected. As ever, the event will boast two traditional namesake contract ladder matches which will crown Mr and Miss Money in the Bank for the rest of the year.

The WWE and Universal Championships will also be defended alongside the RAW Women's Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Ahead of the show, here are just five facts and stats that every WWE fan needs to know.

#5. Viking Raider's first shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships on WWE pay-per-view

The Viking Raiders were promoted to WWE's main roster in 2019 and are former RAW Tag Team Champions in their own right. The duo were able to win the Championships on an episode of Monday Night RAW in October 2019, before dropping them to Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy on RAW just 98 days later.

Survivor Series was the only pay-per-view that Erik and Ivar were part of and their RAW Tag Team Championships were not on the line as they battled for brand supremacy in a triple threat tag team match.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions were set to battle for the RAW Tag Team Championships at Backlash last year, but this match never got underway after a brawl backstage between The Street Profits, Akira Tozawa, and his ninjas. This match later took place on an episode of RAW instead and The Viking Raiders came up short to The Street Profits, who were champions at the time.

Ivar then suffered a neck injury in September which kept him sidelined for seven months, with Erik also being written off TV. Following surgery, the duo are now looking to get back into the title picture following his return.

This weekend's Championship match will be the first time the duo have challenged for the RAW Tag Team Championships in a traditional tag team match on pay-per-view. This is a surprise since the two men have been on WWE's main roster now for almost two years.

