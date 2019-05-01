WWE Money in the Bank: 3 male superstars who could win this year's ladder match

The Money in the Bank ladder match is one of the most awaited matches of the year

On May 19, 2009, WWE will present the tenth edition of Money in the Bank. This year's edition of the event will emanate from XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The event will see 'The Man' Becky Lynch pulling off double duty, defending both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair respectively.

Elsewhere on the card, Seth Rollins will be putting his Universal Championship up against AJ Styles in what is being dubbed a "dream match", and there will be a potential WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens, in addition to the men and women's MITB ladder matches.

Money in the Bank has become one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year. From CM Punk's historic WWE Championship win to the first meeting between John Cena and AJ Styles, the event has showcased some great matches. This year's edition promises to be no different.

Here are three superstars who could win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

#3 Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Psychopath is destined for greater things inside the squared circle

The Scottish Psychopath is one of the most protected stars in the WWE right now. McIntyre has wreaked havoc on his opponents ever since re-emerging on the main roster following WrestleMania 34.

His partnership with Dolph Ziggler did wonders for him, with the duo winning the RAW Tag Team Championship and having an excellent feud with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose over the said championship. But ever since splitting from Ziggler, McIntyre has truly become a force to be reckoned with on the red brand.

The Scotsman has been one of the biggest thorns in the path of The Sheild for the past few months, defeating Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose multiple times during the period. Although McIntyre ultimately fell to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, it didn't hamper his credibility one bit as McIntyre was in control for the majority of the match.

Given the kind of impact he has had and the wreckage he has caused on the red brand, it goes without saying that McIntyre is going to be a major player on Monday nights going forward.

A heel like McIntyre can do a lot with the MITB contract, and given the recent history of MITB contract winners, the Scotsman can help bring legitimacy back to the MITB briefcase.

