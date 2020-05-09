A lot could go down at Money in the Bank!

After a successful WrestleMania 36, WWE is all set to yet again deliver a massive show for its fans as the annual Money in the Bank PPV will air this Sunday on May 10, 2020. During these prevailing circumstances in the world, the company has demonstrated the saying of "the show must go on" and the Creative team has stepped-up their game to ensure that the WWE Universe is excited about the upcoming show.

Apart from the two Money in the Bank matches where six male and six female Superstars will "climb the corporate ladder" at the Titan Towers to win their respective MITB contracts, another massive match that has everyone's attention is that for the Universal Championship. Braun Strowman, the current champion will be defending his title against the man who once was his leader and family, Bray Wyatt.

The build-up to the match has been amazing as expected, thanks to the incredible history between the two participants. But what would be the conclusion of their match at Money in the Bank? Let's take a look at the five potential finishes for the match between the former Wyatt Family members. Be sure to let us know who you are rooting for in the comments section below.

#5 The match ends in a DQ

Can WWE book any of them to lose at Money in the Bank?

The biggest question on everyone's mind when WWE immediately booked Wyatt as Braun Strowman's first challenger was - can any of the two afford a loss here? The honest answer to this is probably no as a decisive loss for either of them would end up hurting their momentum badly. At the same time, can this feud be over so quickly with just one match?

One of the likeliest ending to the match, whether we like it or not, is a Disqualification or a No Contest finish. This is the safest way for WWE to protect both the Superstars, though fans might end up raising the question of what was the need to book the feud so early in the first place! But, one of the likeliest finishes.