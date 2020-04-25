Daniel Bryan needs this win at Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank is now just a few weeks away, with one of the most unique events of the calendar set for May 10th 2020.

Originally scheduled for Baltimore, Maryland, the show will now likely follow suit in emanating from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida - though WWE has yet to formally confirm this at the time of writing.

Two matches that won't be held at the PC, however, will be the Men and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches - the bouts that give the pay-per-view its name. In the latest example of WWE doing what they can to make the best of an unfortunate situation, they've turned the lack of arenas and live crowds on its head in deciding to air the two marquee bouts from their headquarters in Stamford - and on the roof, no less!

Performers from RAW and SmackDown will clash, vying for the chance to snare the Money in the Bank briefcase, containing a contract for a future world championship match. WWE veteran Daniel Bryan is among the stars in the men's bout and, for my money, he has to be the one to get the win come the end of the night.

While talented Superstars like Aleister Black and Apollo Crews are all also involved, here are 5 reasons why Bryan must be the man to be celebrating with the coveted briefcase.

5. He'd be the only Superstar on the roster to win the match twice

Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan, unsurprisingly, has a strong history in the Money in the Bank ladder match, but in 2020, he has an opportunity to make an even bigger name for himself as far as this event goes.

He has won the ladder match before - back at Money in the Bank in 2011, he won the SmackDown version of the bout, outlasting the likes of Kane and Wade Barrett to taste victory. Should he repeat the trick in the 2020 version of the event, however, he'd be the only WWE star on the roster to do so twice.

I know what you're thinking - Edge has held the Money in the Bank briefcase on two occasions, but he only gained one of those by winning the match itself, the other was by securing victory in a singles match. The only other man to have won the MITB ladder match twice is former WWE Champion, CM Punk.