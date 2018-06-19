WWE Money in the Bank - The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Michael McClead CONTRIBUTOR 19 Jun 2018

WWE Money in the Bank - 6/17/2018

We break down the best, worst, and downright ugliest moments from Chicago, Illinois' Money in the Bank pay-per-view. From the 2nd ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to former UFC star Ronda Rousey's very first WWE singles match to the Last Man Standing Match between A.J. Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, Money in the Bank lived up to its billing and left most wrestling fans thrilled and yearning for more.

James Ellsworth returned to aid Carmella in what was a stunning championship defense over fellow Smackdown LIVE Superstar Asuka; but, as far as shock value is concerned, his return was dwarfed by Alexa Bliss' cash-in and inevitable WWE RAW Women's Championship victory, her historic fifth world championship reign. Bliss stood toe to toe with what are arguably professional wrestling's two most dominant women and not only lived to tell the tale but also left Chicago with RAW Women's Championship gold.

Wrestling fans now have a new Monster in the Bank in Braun Strowman, who despite being the focus of seven other Superstars, stood victorious as this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match victor. Strowman annihilated his competition and asserted his absolute dominance over the RAW roster. His Money in the Bank Ladder Match victory may ultimately be a declaration that Vince McMahon has declared a new chosen one.

Two matches were never really allowed to get off to a start. Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn fell flat and failed to live up to its pre-match heat, disappointing fans in attendance and those watching at home via the WWE Network. The Chicago, Illinois crowd never gave Roman Reigns vs Jinder Mahal much of a chance, as they were much more interested in NXT chants and a game of beach ball; but, is that really Roman Reigns or Jinder Mahal's fault? It's definitely no fault of Sunil Singh, who can now be called wrestling Jesus, especially in light of Corey Graves' astounding call plus Seth Rollins is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and can lay claim to being RAW's hottest Superstar so what could possibly be wrong with a Seth Rollins match?

All of the above are examined in detail in a special Money in the Bank edition of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly:

The Good - Women's Money in the Bank Match

2018 Money in the Bank Winner Alexa Bliss

The 2nd annual Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match was filled with high spots and stiff shots. The match left the Chicago crowd happy and lacked any of the ridiculousness James Ellsworth brought to last year's event. Filled with violent ladder spots and near grabs, the women's match outperformed this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The bout's winner, Alexa Bliss, would become a major factor later in the pay-per-view.

No one really knew who would win the match. This added to the thrill of the entire event as each woman had virtually equal odds of winning. This left fans on the edge of their seats in eager anticipation. Ember Moon, in her first ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, far exceeded expectations, as did Lana who performed amazingly on a gigantic stage.

The women were unafraid to take risks and some terrifying bumps with the ladder. In a terrifying moment, Becky Lynch had the point of the ladder drop onto the middle of her forehead. Charlotte Flair aggressively powerbombed Ember Moon onto the ladder. This year the women worked with confidence & aggression, in what was arguably the greatest Women's Ladder Match of all time.