5 things WWE MSG got right on the Road to WrestleMania

Madison Square Garden (MSG) played host to another big live show from WWE. The company booked its top stars to compete on the show on the Road to WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre competed against Sami Zayn in a singles match at the MSG. The Scottish Warrior hit a thunderous Claymore to pick up the win over the former Intercontinental Champion.

The Usos also successfully defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against New Day. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey looked rusty in the ring as she made Charlotte Flair tap out to the armbar before their big match at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were also set to defend their WWE and Universal Championships, respectively, at the MSG live show. New United States Champion Finn Balor did well in his first title defense against Damian Priest.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right in the MSG live show on the Road to WrestleMania.

#5. In our list of things WWE MSG got right on the Road to WrestleMania: Becky Lynch stole the pin to retain her RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch successfully retained her title at the MSG live show.

Just weeks before WrestleMania, Becky Lynch was forced to defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. The Man came out confident and was looking to use her heelish tactics to retain her title at the show.

She did just that as she let Belair and Ripley take each other down for most of the contest. The two challengers teamed up for a little while to punish the champion.

In the end, The EST countered a top-rope suplex attempt from Ripley into a powerbomb. She followed it up with the K.O.D. and prepared to become the new RAW Women’s Champion.

The Man took advantage of the situation and threw Belair outside the ring. She pinned The Nightmare before Belair could make it back into the ring to retain her title and walk out of Madison Square Garden victoriously.

It was one of the best matches of the night that saw all three superstars deliver a top performance. Lynch will now defend her title against Belair at WrestleMania 38.

#4. Damian Priest snapped in the United States Championship match against Finn Balor

Matt @SquishySnapple 2nd match of the night: Damian Priest V Finn Bálor for the US Title! #WWEMSG 2nd match of the night: Damian Priest V Finn Bálor for the US Title! #WWEMSG https://t.co/M8XNCZLB3l

Damian Priest came out in front of a hometown crowd for his match against Finn Balor at the MSG. It was a rematch for the United States Championship that Priest lost to Balor on WWE RAW.

The two men exchanged some moves before Priest used his superior strength to take control of the contest. Having faced bigger men in the past, Balor fought through to counter some of his best moves.

The Archer of Infamy looked to hit The Reckoning, but Balor slipped out once again. He hit a sling blade and prepared to finish off his opponent with the Coup de Grace at the MSG.

Priest wasn’t ready to lose cleanly this time around and rolled out of the way before hitting Balor with a low blow to cause a disqualification. He continued to beat down The Prince after the match and hit a Razor’s Edge before leaving MSG.

Even though Finn Balor was the babyface in the contest, it was Priest who got a better response from his home crowd. It was a good way to end the match and keep the rivalry alive. The two men will likely compete for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 38.

#3. Roman Reigns choked out Seth Rollins at the WWE MSG live show

Fans had to wait to find out who would challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the WWE MSG live show. They weren’t disappointed as RAW’s Visionary Seth Rollins made his way out to take care of some unfinished business.

Reigns had gotten himself disqualified in their previous contest at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Rollins looked to get the better of The Tribal Chief this time around and played some mind games with him away.

He did get a lot of offense in, but their contest wasn’t as long this time around. Reigns locked in a guillotine choke early while The Visionary was on a roll. He made his opponent pass out to pick up a decisive victory over his former Shield partner.

Rollins was the right opponent for Reigns once again, and WWE did well to book this contest. There aren’t too many big names on SmackDown who could have given The Tribal Chief a tough fight, keeping in mind he has to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

#2. Brock Lesnar ran through Austin Theory to retain his WWE Championship

Austin Theory was no match for Brock Lesnar at the MSG. (credits Twitter user @FabulousBoss_)

Brock Lesnar was booked to defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley on the MSG live show. Lashley was unable to make it to the show due to an injury, and Paul Heyman promised to find a suitable replacement.

Austin Theory came out to challenge The Beast Incarnate for the title. Theory recalled what Lesnar did to him inside the Elimination Chamber and wanted to make him pay for his actions.

However, the young star was no match for Lesnar’s strength and experience. He toyed around with Theory and threw him around with multiple German suplexes.

Once Lesnar was done punishing The Unproven One, he hit the F5 to pick up another easy win. It was good to see WWE continue the storyline between the two superstars that started at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

The company has given Austin Theory a massive push in recent months. He has been at the forefront of many top rivalries and has already gotten more world title shots than many veteran superstars.

#1. The Bloodline laid waste to Brock Lesnar at the WWE MSG live show before WrestleMania

After Brock Lesnar was done with Austin Theory, his opponent for WrestleMania 38 blindsided him. Roman Reigns came down to hit Brock with a Superman Punch, but The Beast got hold of him when he went for a second one.

Lesnar threw Reigns around with a series of suplexes before The Usos came out to make the save. Lesnar got hold of the twin brothers too and punished them with a couple of suplexes.

Paul Heyman tried to get involved with a steel chair in hand, and the distraction provided The Bloodline with an opening. The Head of the Table nailed Lesnar with a series of chair shots and busted him open at MSG.

Jimmy and Jey Uso brought steel steps into the ring, and Reigns finished him off with a Rock Bottom onto the steps.

The Tribal Chief stood tall over Lesnar with both the WWE and Universal Championship in hand to give a preview of what's to come at WrestleMania. WWE did well to book this segment and give Reigns the upper hand.

However, the creative team ensured that Lesnar looked strong, and Reigns needed a lot of help to get the better of the big man. It was a great way to cap off the much-hyped MSG live show.

