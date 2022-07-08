Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar in WWE would definitely be an electric showdown

In recent history, WWE has been fortunate to have its rings graced by some of the strongest men in sports entertainment history. Men like Bobby Lashley, John Cena and Roman Reigns have displayed the rare mix of power and explosiveness that sets top tier athletes apart.

Perhaps no WWE Superstar in history embodies that better than Brock Lesnar. One of the most decorated athletes ever in both amateur and professional wrestling, he's an uncanny combination of skill and strength.

Recently, a new generation of powerful prospects are filtering their way into the ranks of World Wrestling Entertainment. In NXT, Bron Breakker and Solo Sikoa are waiting in the wings to send shockwaves throughout the promotion.

However, Gunther is currently the one casting a shadow over the main roster. That was never more on display than when he turned out the lights on Ricochet's Intercontinental Title reign.

Once the WWE Universe was able to accept his name change from WALTER to Gunther, they realized it didn't matter. A star is a star, no matter what you name it.

Gunther's meteoric rise through the ranks has many fans and observers eyeing a dream match that could legitimately take shape: The legendary Lesnar vs. the up-and-coming Gunther in a Clash of the Titans.

WWE could very easily promote this match soon, now that Brock Lesnar has returned

The Beast Incarnate recently made yet another comeback to confront his longtime rival, Roman Reigns. His first order of business will be to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

After that, there are multiple possibilities for Lesnar. He could go on to angles with performers like Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. But he's already faced all of those men in the past. So, in essence, it would be another example of the company going to the well again.

But there is one matchup that the WWE Universe is already speculating about. In fact, the fantasy booking has already made the rounds on social media, particularly considering The Ring General's showing thus far.

As everyone knows, Lesnar is on a limited schedule and will be used as a special attraction going forward. That's another reason why this match-up would be a great fit. The promotion can continue to build up Gunther for some time whenever Lesnar takes an absence. The future Hall of Famer could then return to set up their feud.

It's likely we will get this confrontation at some point, considering it's a bit of a no-brainer. The only question may be when, and if, the company wants to do it, and Lesnar agrees.

Still, it will be electric if these two get an opportunity to meet face-to-face in the ring. And when they do? No one will have to flip the switch to turn the power on.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far