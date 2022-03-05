Winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship should be the start of a glorious run for Ricochet

It was certainly a big night for Ricochet on WWE SmackDown this week, as he captured the Intercontinental Championship from Zayn.

Since signing with WWE in 2018, championships have been few and far between for this high-flyer. His tenure with the company has been viewed as largely uneventful.

He's had a reign as the United States Champion and has grabbed a few big wins here and there. But for the most part, it looked as if he was never going to live up to his enormous potential until he won the IC title tonight on SmackDown.

Once referred to as 'The King of the Indies', Ricochet was possibly the most coveted free agent on the market when he entered World Wrestling Entertainment. Most fans and observers tabbed him as just needing the proper stage to showcase his talents. And, of course, there's no bigger stage than Vince McMahon's sports entertainment company.

It's been a long wait, but it looks like now is Ricochet's time to shine in WWE

Word has gone around that Ricochet may finally be in line for a big push now, and that McMahon himself has signed off on it. That's big news for fans of this talented, gravity defying performer. This could have been signaled tonight by him grabbing the IC gold to kick off a huge edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Ricochet's run with the company has been a hard one to figure out, as he definitely has the talent to be a major star. His amazing ability has been muzzled a bit by the power of the pencil, and he has been booked as a lower-to-mid-card performer on the main roster.

The former NXT North American Champion is much more than that. If given the chance, he could be a very prominent secondary title holder and a legitimate threat to those in the main event. While this title win could be another of the many fleeting moments in the archives of WWE history, it shouldn't. Not at this point.

At 33 years old, Ricochet has finally married his indy-riffic stylings with the WWE way of doing things in the ring. He's learned how to pace himself and slow down the action when necessary. He also knows when to kick things up a notch and go high octane. In the process of that growth, he's become a better, more well-rounded performer.

Given his ability and the right type of support from the office, the newly-crowned Intercontinental Champion can reach incredible heights. They just need to let him grow his wings and finally, watch him soar.

What do you think the future will hold for Ricochet in WWE? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha