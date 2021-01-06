WWE must not make the same mistake with Drew McIntyre that it did with the Fiend

After Legend’s Night on WWE RAW, Goldberg returned and essentially challenged Drew McIntyre to a WWE Championship match.

If this match takes place at the Royal Rumble, then WWE must not make the same mistake that it did last year with the Fiend, and that is having Goldberg defeat McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

This is a genuine concern amongst fans because McIntyre is in an eerily similar position that the Fiend was in last year. Last year, the Fiend was the hottest act in WWE and was coming off an excellent match with Daniel Bryan at the 2020 Royal Rumble event.

This year, McIntyre is the second biggest act in WWE behind Roman Reigns and is the top babyface in the company. He is also coming off great matches with AJ Styles at TLC and Keith Lee on RAW. After both of these events, Goldberg has come back and inserted himself into the title picture.

McIntyre vs. Goldberg at the WWE Royal Rumble just isn't needed

if McIntyre does defeat Goldberg at the Royal Rumble, it does make him an even bigger deal than he does now, but it just isn't needed. McIntyre already feels like a big deal based on his 2020 alone.

That spot could have been used for a McIntyre-Sheamus match, which has been teased for months. On the other hand, if McIntyre loses to Goldberg, it will do nobody any good in the end.

Even if McIntyre regains the title before WrestleMania, the Goldberg reign would feel just like the Randy Orton title reign did, which was pointless.

Some fans think there is no chance that Goldberg wins the WWE Championship, but it is important to point out that many fans said the same thing last year when Goldberg challenged The Fiend.

Advertisement

Everyone thought it was a forgone conclusion that The Fiend would win easily and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. As we all know, Goldberg won that match, and The Fiend hasn’t been the same since.

While McIntyre has been booked strong this past year, he doesn’t have the “invincible” feel that the Fiend had this time last year.

When ratings are low, which they have been for RAW lately, Vince McMahon has been known to panic and do bizarre things, such as putting the WWE/Universal Championship on a legend. Don’t be surprised if he does the same thing here.

A possible McIntyre-Goldberg WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble isn’t the end of the world, but it is important that WWE learns its lesson from last year.

The company can't halt McIntyre’s momentum by putting the title on Goldberg in a move out of desperation. Not only does it not help anyone involved, but it can turn away even more fans from the product.